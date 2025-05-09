BCCI suspends IPL 2025 for a week, to review the situation again next week amid India-Pakistan tensions

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the suspension of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 for one week. The decision comes as the country grapples with heightened tensions following recent events. A thorough evaluation of the situation will take place before determining the tournament’s rescheduled dates and venues, with further updates expected soon.

Advertisement

The IPL Governing Council, after discussions with key stakeholders, including franchise representatives, broadcasters, and sponsors, agreed on the postponement as a prudent step, considering the current national situation.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to suspend the remainder of the ongoing TATA IPL 2025 with immediate effect for one week. Further updates regarding the new schedule and venues of the tournament will be announced in due course after a comprehensive assessment of the situation in consultation with relevant authorities and stakeholders," the BCCI statement read.

The suspension follows representations from several IPL franchisees expressing concerns over player welfare amidst escalating tensions. The BCCI emphasised its full faith in the country’s armed forces and their continued efforts in Operation Sindoor, which are safeguarding the nation in response to Pakistan’s aggression.

Advertisement

The Board reaffirmed its unwavering support for the Indian government and armed forces, saluting their courage and dedication. The BCCI’s statement stressed that while cricket is a passion for millions, national security and sovereignty must always come first.

In light of these priorities, the Board has chosen to act in the collective interest of all involved parties, including the league’s stakeholders. The BCCI thanked Jiostar, the official broadcaster, for their understanding, as well as TATA, the title sponsor, and other partners for their support in putting national interests above all else.