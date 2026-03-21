US considering 'winding down' war against Iran: Trump eyes military exit, urges allies to secure Hormuz

US President Donald Trump, early Saturday morning, said that the US is "very close" to achieving its objectives in the war against Iran and that Washington is considering "winding down" its military efforts against Tehran.

“We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran,” he wrote in a post on Truth Social.

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The US President also listed the five big gains that Washington has scored against Tehran.

These included completely degrading Iranian missile capability, launches, and everything else of theirs; destroying Iran's Defence Industrial Base, and eliminating its Navy and Air Force, including anti-aircraft.

He further mentioned the other two gains scored by the US, saying, "Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability, and always being in a position where the U.S.A. can quickly and powerfully react to such a situation, should it take place. Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait and others."

Done with the military gains, Trump also said that countries which are reliant on the Strait of Hormuz will have to take over its security.

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"The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it — The United States does not! If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them."

Read Trump's full post here

Trump, however, hinted that he does not want a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict against Iran. "Look, we can have dialogue, but I don't want to do a ceasefire. You know, you don't do a ceasefire when you're obliterating the other side," he told reporters.

He added that Hormuz will "open itself" at a certain point, while lashing out at NATO allies and China for refusing to help unblock the waterway that carries around a fifth of global oil and natural gas flows.

He said, “NATO could help us, but they so far haven’t had the courage to do so. And others could help us, but we don’t use it."

On Friday, after he called NATO countries "paper tigers" and bashed them over their lack of support during the US-Israel war against Iran.

Calling the longtime American allies "cowards", he said that they complain about high oil prices but don't want to help open the Strait of Hormuz.

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Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that Tehran has started discussions with Japan on a possible opening of Hormuz.

In an interview with Japanese news agency Kyodo, Araghchi said that Iran is ready to allow Japanese vessels to pass through following consultations between officials from both sides.

Japan was among the countries to which Donald Trump appealed for securing and policing the Strait. In Washington, Japan Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi laid down legal constraints on the involvement of the Japanese Navy while hinting at cooperation in areas including increased US oil imports and joint missile development.