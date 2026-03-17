US Senator Lindsey Graham said on Tuesday that President Donald Trump was "angry" after European allies rejected his call to help keep the Strait of Hormuz open. "Just spoke to the US President about our European allies' unwillingness to provide assets to keep the Strait of Hormuz functioning, which benefits Europe far more than America. I have never heard him so angry in my life. I share that anger given what's at stake," he wrote on X.

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Also read: Hormuz blockade: Trump says NATO allies refused to join US military ops against Iran

Graham criticised the position of some US allies regarding Iran's nuclear ambitions. "The arrogance of our allies to suggest that Iran with a nuclear weapon is of little concern and that military action to stop the ayatollah from acquiring a nuclear bomb is our problem not theirs is beyond offensive," the senator said, adding that the European approach to containing the ayatollah's nuclear ambitions have proven to be a "miserable failure".

Just spoke to @POTUS about our European allies’ unwillingness to provide assets to keep the Strait of Hormuz functioning, which benefits Europe far more than America. I have never heard him so angry in my life. I share that anger given what’s at stake.



The arrogance of our… — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) March 17, 2026

He warned that the consequences of providing little assistance to keep Hormuz functioning were going to be "wide and deep for Europe and America." Graham added that the situation had prompted him to reconsider the value of longstanding alliances.

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"I consider myself very forward-leaning on supporting alliances, however at a time of real testing like this, it makes me second-guess the value of these alliances. I am certain I am not the only senator who feels this way."

Earlier Tuesday, Trump said most NATO allies had told Washington they did not want to participate in the US military operation against Iran. "The United States has been informed by most of our NATO 'Allies' that they don’t want to get involved with our Military Operation against the Terrorist Regime of Iran, in the Middle East," Trump wrote on Truth Social, adding that he had long viewed the alliance as "a one way street - We will protect them, but they will do nothing for us, in particular, in a time of need."

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The US President also said that American forces had significantly weakened Iran's military capabilities during the campaign. "Fortunately, we have decimated Iran’s Military - Their Navy is gone, their Air Force is gone, their Anti-Aircraft and Radar is gone, and perhaps, most importantly, their Leaders, at virtually every level, are gone."

Trump has been pressing allies to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, a key energy corridor linking the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman through which roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply normally passes.

Iran has restricted movement through the waterway during the conflict, allowing only limited traffic. About 20 vessels have been struck since the war began. Iran has said the Strait remains open - just not for the United States, Israel, and their allies.