US operation on Venezuela draws international condemnation, sparks fears for Latin America

International condemnation has intensified following US military strikes on Venezuela and President Donald Trump’s claim that Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro was captured and flown out of the country, with governments across Europe, Latin America and beyond warning the operation risks destabilising the region and violating international law.

The strikes, which Caracas has blamed for a series of explosions in the capital, have triggered sharp reactions from US rivals and regional neighbours alike. While Washington has defended its actions, critics say the move could escalate tensions across Latin America and undermine long-standing norms around sovereignty.

Russia, China & Iran denounce ‘armed aggression’

Russia, Venezuela’s closest ally in South America, condemned the operation in unusually blunt terms, calling it an act of “armed aggression” with no credible justification. In a statement, the Russian foreign ministry said ideological hostility had prevailed over diplomacy.

“The United States committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela. This is deeply concerning and condemnable,” the ministry said, adding that the pretexts offered by Washington were “untenable.” Moscow reaffirmed solidarity with the Venezuelan people but stopped short of offering direct military assistance, saying there were no reports of Russian citizens harmed in the strikes. The statement made no reference to Trump’s claim that Maduro had been captured.

Iran echoed Russia’s criticism, accusing the United States of a flagrant violation of Venezuela’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and warning that unilateral military action would further destabilise the region.

China also expressed shock and condemned the US operation. In a statement, China said, “China is deeply shocked by and strongly condemns the US’s blatant use of force against a sovereign state and action against its president. Such hegemonic acts of the US seriously violate international law and Venezuela’s sovereignty, and threaten peace and security in Latin America and the Caribbean region. China firmly opposes it. We call on the US to abide by international law and the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, and stop violating other countries’ sovereignty and security.”

Europe urges restraint, mediation

European reactions were more measured but firmly cautioned against escalation. Spain called for de-escalation and offered to mediate between Washington and Caracas, saying it was prepared to use its “good offices” to help secure a peaceful, negotiated solution.

Britain distanced itself from the US action. Prime Minister Keir Starmer said the UK was not involved in the strikes and stressed that all countries must uphold international law. While opposition leaders described the operation as unlawful, Starmer said he wanted to establish the facts and speak directly with President Trump and allies before issuing a definitive judgment. He added that British officials were working to ensure the safety of roughly 500 UK citizens in Venezuela, which Britain currently advises against travelling to.

The European Union also called for restraint and respect for international law. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas reiterated that the bloc considers Maduro to lack democratic legitimacy but stressed that the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be respected.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the EU was closely monitoring developments on the ground. “We stand by the people of Venezuela and support a peaceful and democratic transition,” she wrote on X. “Any solution must respect international law and the UN Charter.” Von der Leyen added that, together with Kallas and in coordination with EU member states, the Commission was working to ensure that EU citizens in Venezuela could “count on our full support.”

Latin America on edge

In Latin America, reactions reflected deep concern over regional stability. Colombian President Gustavo Petro ordered the deployment of security forces to the Venezuelan border, calling the US strikes an “assault on the sovereignty” of the region that could trigger a humanitarian crisis. While Petro said dialogue remained possible, he called for an immediate meeting of the Organization of American States and the United Nations to assess the legality of the US action. Colombia currently holds a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council.

Despite the heightened rhetoric, AFP reported normal conditions at the main Colombia-Venezuela border crossing. Colombia’s defence minister said security forces had activated all capacities to prevent attacks by illegal armed groups.

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva condemned the strikes as a “serious affront” to Venezuelan sovereignty, warning they crossed an unacceptable line and threatened Latin America’s status as a zone of peace. Mexico’s government issued a similarly strong rebuke, rejecting what it described as unilateral military actions that seriously jeopardise regional stability.

Argentina emerged as a notable outlier. President Javier Milei, a close ally of Trump, praised the US president’s claim that Maduro had been captured, celebrating the news with his trademark right-wing slogan: “Long live freedom, dammit!”