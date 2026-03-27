US weighs sending 10,000 troops to West Asia as Trump signals talks with Iran

The United States is reviewing plans to deploy up to 10,000 additional troops to the West Asia, as President Donald Trump balances military escalation with a renewed push for talks with Iran. The potential deployment, reported by The Wall Street Journal, is aimed at expanding Washington’s options even as diplomatic signals begin to emerge.

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According to the report, which cited Department of Defense officials familiar with the planning, the additional force could include infantry units and armoured assets, supplementing the already deployed elements of the 82nd Airborne Division.

Military options are being expanded

The proposed deployment is part of a broader effort to strengthen US positioning in the region. The WSJ said the move is intended to give Trump more “military options” as tensions with Iran continue.

Military analysts have indicated that the presence of the 82nd Airborne Division is closely tied to strategic targets linked to Iran, including key locations such as Kharg Island in the Persian Gulf.

However, the report noted that there is no clarity yet on where the additional troops would be stationed.

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Pause in strikes signals parallel diplomatic track

The military planning comes alongside a pause in US strikes on Iran’s energy infrastructure, a move Trump said was made at Tehran’s request.

“As per Iranian Government request I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time,” he wrote on Truth Social.

The halt follows weeks of sustained strikes targeting Iran’s oil and energy facilities, part of a broader campaign to weaken Tehran’s operational capacity.

Talks underway, Trump claims progress

Trump said negotiations are ongoing and showing positive signs, even as Iran has not formally confirmed talks.

“Talks are ongoing and they are going very well,” he said, pushing back against what he described as “erroneous statements” in media coverage.

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While he did not detail the format of the discussions, his reference to an Iranian request suggests some level of communication between the two sides, either directly or through intermediaries.

Window for backchannel diplomacy

The temporary pause in strikes is being seen as a potential opening for behind-the-scenes negotiations. It comes amid continued hostilities, with Iran responding to US and Israeli actions through missile and drone attacks across the region.

The situation has raised concerns about a wider regional conflict, even as diplomatic efforts appear to be gaining some traction.