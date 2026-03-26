Trump claims Iran ‘begging’ for talks, calls passage of 10 tankers a ‘goodwill’ present to US

US President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran is “begging to make a deal” amid escalating tensions, even as he signalled that recent global developments — including disruptions around the Strait of Hormuz — may reflect a shift in Tehran’s approach.

Speaking at a cabinet meeting in the White House, Trump doubled down on his assertion that Tehran is seeking negotiations, dismissing reports suggesting otherwise. Iran allowed a total of 10 oil tankers to pass through the Strait of Hormuz this week as a “present” to the United States, Trump said.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Also read: Analyst issues stark warning over oil crisis

“Just so we set the record straight… They are begging to make a deal. Not me. They’re begging to make a deal,” he said, while also describing Iran as “lousy fighters but great negotiators”.

He added: “They are begging to work out a deal. I don’t know if we’ll be able to do that. I don’t know if we’re willing to do that. They should have done that four weeks ago. They should have done it two years ago.”

Trump also said that Iran’s retaliatory actions across the Gulf — targeting countries such as Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait and Oman — had shocked both the region and Washington.

Also read: US expert calls Pakistan mediation ‘ludicrous nonsense’

Advertisement

“They start shooting at Qatar, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Oman… Everybody was shocked, including us. You know why? Because they’re sick. And they had a plan to take over the Middle East,” he said.

The US president criticised NATO, accusing the alliance of inaction, and took a swipe at the United Kingdom, mocking its military capabilities.

“We had the UK say that we’ll send… our aircraft carriers… they’re toys compared to what we have… Don’t bother, we don’t need it,” he said.

Reiterating Washington’s position, Trump said Iran must “permanently abandon their nuclear ambitions” and warned of continued military action if it failed to comply.

“We’ll see if they want to do it. If they don’t, we’re their worst nightmare… we’ll just keep blowing them away unimpeded,” he said, adding that the conflict is “not even a contest” due to US military superiority.

Advertisement

On the diplomatic front, US envoy Steve Witkoff said earlier negotiations had seen Iran “repeatedly rebuffed on everything we asked for”. However, he confirmed that a 15-point framework for peace has now been shared through Pakistan, which is acting as a mediator.

“I can report to you today that we have… presented a 15 point action list… This has been circulated through the Pakistani government… and this has resulted in strong and positive messaging and talks,” Witkoff said, adding that Iran has been warned “don’t miscalculate again.”

Trump also addressed reports about shifting US military resources, saying such reallocations are routine.

“We do that all the time… Sometimes we take from one, and we use for another,” he said.

Highlighting what he described as a gesture from Tehran, Trump claimed Iran had allowed oil shipments to pass through the Strait of Hormuz as a sign of goodwill.

According to him, 10 oil tankers were permitted safe passage — initially eight, followed by two more — which he described as a “present” signalling seriousness about negotiations.

“And I said, well, I guess we’re dealing with the right people… and we ended up being ten boats,” Trump said.

Advertisement

Asked by a reporter how close he was to marshaling a coalition of partners to help protect tankers moving through the strait, Trump said the US has “so much oil — our country is not affected by this.”