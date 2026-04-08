'Violations of ceasefire...': Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif urges restraint on both sides

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that violations of the Iran-US ceasefire “have been reported,” even as he urged all sides to maintain restraint and uphold the agreement. His remarks come amid a fragile two-week truce brokered with Pakistan’s involvement, which is already facing uncertainty on the ground.

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Sharif said, “Violations of ceasefire have been reported at a few places across the conflict zone, which undermine the spirit of the peace process. I earnestly urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a lead role towards peaceful settlement of the conflict.”

Violations of ceasefire have been reported at few places across the conflict zone which undermine the spirit of peace process. I earnestly and sincerely urge all parties to exercise restraint and respect the ceasefire for two weeks, as agreed upon, so that diplomacy can take a… — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) April 8, 2026

This comes after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi raised concerns over alleged ceasefire violations in a call with Pakistan’s military leadership, which has been closely involved in mediating the truce. According to an Iranian ministry statement, Araghchi discussed what he described as violations by Israel in Iran and Lebanon with Pakistan Army chief Field Marshal Asim Munir.

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Meanwhile, Iran’s diplomatic messaging has also sharpened. The Iranian Embassy in South Africa blamed Israel for the alleged violations in a post on X, using pointed language directed at the United States.

Tehran has also warned that it may reconsider its participation in the ceasefire if such violations continue. According to Iran’s Tasnim news agency, the country is evaluating the possibility of withdrawing from the agreement following reports of fresh strikes in Lebanon.

The developments come alongside rising regional tensions. Saudi Arabia’s key East-West oil pipeline was reportedly targeted in an Iranian drone attack, raising concerns over disruptions to the kingdom’s oil exports. The pipeline, which transports crude from the eastern oil fields to the Red Sea, has been a crucial route amid constraints in the Strait of Hormuz.

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The situation has evolved just hours after Sharif announced that Pakistan would host delegations from both Iran and the United States in Islamabad later this week to carry forward ceasefire talks. He had extended invitations to both sides to push for a more comprehensive and lasting agreement.

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A two-week ceasefire between Iran and the US was agreed earlier, with talks expected to be held in Islamabad. US President Donald Trump said in-person negotiations with Iran will take place “very soon,” according to a New York Post report, though he indicated that Vice-President JD Vance may not attend.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, speaking shortly after the ceasefire announcement, said Iran had “begged” for the truce and claimed that the country’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Ali Khamenei, is “wounded and disfigured.”

Pakistan has played a key intermediary role in recent weeks, facilitating communication and passing messages between Washington and Tehran.