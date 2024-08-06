'Want to see democratic order': US welcomes interim government in Bangladesh

As Dhaka plunges into chaos after Sheikh Hasina's resignation as Prime Minister, the United States has said that it stands with the people of Bangladesh and welcomes the announcement of an interim government.

"We have seen the announcement that Prime Minister Hasina resigned from her position and departed Bangladesh. We are monitoring the situation carefully. The United States stands with the people of Bangladesh. We urge all parties to refrain from further violence. We welcome the announcement of an interim government and urge any transition be conducted in accordance with Bangladesh's laws," US Department of State spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a press briefing.

Related Articles

Miller said Washington was deeply saddened about the reports of human rights abuses, casualties, and injuries over the weekend and past weeks. "We share our deepest condolences with those who lost loved ones and those who are suffering." He said that all decisions regarding the interim government should be made with respect to democratic principles, the rule of law, and the will of the Bangladeshi people.

On reports of atrocities against minorities and the general populace in Bangladesh, the department spokesperson said that Washington is calling for an end to the violence and accountability.

"Now, as to what accountability looks like, that's something that should take place under Bangladeshi law. Obviously, anyone responsible for acts of violence, acts that break the law, should be held accountable for them."

When asked whether the US supports Bangladesh's military to install a caretaker government, Miller said: "We want to see the Bangladeshi people decide the future of the Bangladeshi Government."

Bangladesh's Army chief on Monday announced that an interim government will be formed. However, there are concerns about whether the military will step back and let the civilian government fully take over. When asked whether the army's interim role could become more than an interim role, Miller said the US wants to see a democratic order. "With respect to where we go from here, what we want to see is democratic order. We want to see the Bangladeshi people choose their government, and that's what we’ll be looking for in the days and weeks ahead."



