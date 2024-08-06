Bangladesh unrest: After ISKCON center in Meherpur, mob attacks Hindu homes, businesses attacked in 27 districts

The unrest in Bangladesh has spiralled out of control ever since Sheikh Hasina resigned as the Prime Minister of the country. Hindu houses and business establishments across 27 districts in the neighbouring country were vandalised by mobs on Monday amid the ongoing political strife, Bangladeshi newspaper The Daily Star reported.

In Lalmonirhat Sadar district, mobs vandalised and plundered Lalmonirhat Puja Udjapan Parishad Secretary Pradip Chandra Roy's house in Telipara village last evening. They also ransacked and looted a computer shop owned by Muhin Roy, a municipality member of the district's Puja Udjapan Parishad.

Apart from this, homes of 4 Hindu families were vandalised and looted in Chandrapur village in the district's Kaliganj upazila. A total of 12 Hindu houses were torched in a village in the Purbo Sardubi village. Several Hindu houses were also vandalised and looted in Sadar upazila.

At least 10 homes were attacked in Dinajpur town and other upazilas. The mob also tried to vandalise a temple at the Railbarzarhat area but was stopped by locals. Senior joint general secretary of the Oikya Parishad Monindra Kumar Nath told the daily that they never anticipated such attacks.

"They're crying, saying they are being beaten up, and their houses and businesses are being looted. What is our fault? Is it our fault that we are citizens of the country?" Nath lamented. He further asked, "Where would we go if such attacks continue here? How can we console the members of the Hindu community?"

Not only Hindu homes and business establishments, an ISKCON center in Meherpur was also gutted down the mob. In this incident, the sacred deities of Lord Jagannath, Baladev and Subhadra Devi were also destroyed.

Three devotes who lived in the center managed to escape and survive, as per Yudhistir Govinda Das, Country Director of Communications and National Spokesperson for ISKCON India.

Kali temples were also specifically targeted in the violent attacks and nearly 100 people were killed, including Hindu councillor from Rangpur Kajal Roy.

Helpline numbers for Hindus in Bangladesh

Given the spate of attacks against the Hindu community in the country, the Bangladesh Army has provided a list of helpline numbers.

1. Dinajpur: Lt Col Raushanul Islam - 01769682454

2. Mymensingh: Capt Faisal - 01769208174

3. Sirajganj: Capt Shudipto - 01769510524

4. Rampura: CO- Lt Col Rehgir Al Shahid - 01769053150

5. Rangpur: Capt Ashraf - 01615332446, Capt Maariz - 01745207469

6. Kishoreganj (Bhairab): 01769202354, Capt Raihan - Adjt: 01769202366

7. Jessore: Capt Sabbir - 01886-910514

8. Rajbari: Capt Enam - 01795-615950

9. Dhaka (Jatrabari): Capt Hemel - 01766162077

10. Uttara, Airport, Diabari: CO - 01769024280, Adjt - 01769024284, Capt Sazzad (Parvez) - 01769510457

11. Cox’s Bazar: Capt Muztahid - 01769119988

12. Thakurgaon: Lt Faiz - 01769510866, Capt Mohtashim - 01769009855

13. Mirpur Area: Capt Mahomud - 01833585736, 01769024256, Adjt - 01769024254

In Dhaka:

1. Capt Saikat - 017 6951 0515 (Mohammadpur)

2. Capt Ridnan Saleh - +880 16 4196 8237 (Mohammadpur)

3. Capt Ashik - +880 17 3899 8458 (Segunbagicha)

4. Capt Abrar - +880 17 4156 9832 (Uttara)

5. Capt Atahar Ishtiaq - +880 17 6951 1144 (Mirpur)

6. Capt Zarraf - 01708375371 (Stadium, Polton)

7. Capt Nasif - +880 17 6951 0803 (Baridhara)

8. Lt Imrul 81 - +880 17 0526 0019 (Agargaon)

9. Adjt 21 Engrs Bn - 01769013094 (Gulshan/Banani)

10. Capt Shihab - 017 6604 7323 (Motijheel, Bangladesh Bank KPI)