'If you destabilise Bangladesh..': Student body calls for an interim govt led by Nobel Laureate Muhammad Yunus

Students from the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement have called for an interim government with Nobel Laureate Dr. Muhammad Yunus as its chief adviser.

This proposal was announced in a video message by student leaders Nahid Islam, Asif Mahmud, and Abu Bakar Mazumdar early Tuesday, as reported by Dhaka Tribune.

Related Articles

Yunus told a news channel that there was a critical need to restore law and order in Bangladesh, warning of potential spillover effects into neighboring countries, including India.

With Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster following a 45-minute ultimatum from the army, Yunus stressed the importance of maintaining peace and ensuring that the celebratory mood doesn’t turn chaotic.

“People should get back home after celebrations, and it should be business as usual from morning,” he said.

Despite Hasina's departure, Bangladesh continues to face unrest. Violent clashes have erupted between protesters and supporters of Hasina's Awami League. The protesters have ransacked the Prime Minister's official residence, vandalized the statue of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and set a minister's house on fire.

Addressing the control of the protesters and potential consequences, Yunus stated, "If you destabilize Bangladesh, it will spill over all around, including Myanmar and the seven sisters in West Bengal."

He warned of a "volcanic eruption" that could impact the region, especially with a million Rohingyas already in the country.

Yunus highlighted the frustration among the youth, noting that many have never voted due to the lack of free elections. "You have to make sure they are happy and law-abiding citizens and they know there's a democracy," he said. The current situation, according to Yunus, necessitates engaging with the young population to ensure their participation in the democratic process.

The Bangladeshi army, now in control, has pledged a peaceful resolution. Army Chief General Waker-Uz-Zaman announced plans to form an interim government with the President's advice and appealed to the protesters for peace.

The ongoing violence has resulted in over 300 deaths since last month. Initially sparked by protests over government job reservations favoring families of Bangladesh's freedom fighters, the situation escalated into demands for Hasina's resignation after a severe government crackdown.