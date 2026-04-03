‘We can make a fortune...’: Trump on US opening up Strait of Hormuz & oil supply

As the war in West Asia continues, comments from US President Donald Trump about reopening the critical Strait of Hormuz have drawn fresh global attention to the escalating conflict involving the United States, Israel and Iran — and the potential consequences for global energy markets.

In a post on social media, Trump wrote, "With a little more time, we can easily OPEN THE HORMUZ STRAIT, TAKE THE OIL, & MAKE A FORTUNE. IT WOULD BE A “GUSHER” FOR THE WORLD??? President DONALD J. TRUMP".

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Trump suggested that Washington could eventually restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world’s most strategically important energy corridors, even as the conflict with Iran continues to intensify.

Also read: Alternatives to Strait of Hormuz? Gulf nations are mulling Plan B

His remarks come nearly five weeks into an expanding confrontation that has seen coordinated strikes by the United States and Israel on Iranian targets, triggering retaliatory actions from Tehran.

Chokepoint for global oil

The Strait of Hormuz — a narrow maritime passage linking the Persian Gulf to global shipping routes — handles roughly one-fifth of the world’s oil supply. Any disruption there immediately sends shockwaves through international energy markets.

Iran has effectively shut down traffic through the corridor following US-Israeli aerial operations launched on February 28, a move widely seen as an attempt to counter mounting military pressure.

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The closure has already pushed oil prices higher and raised concerns among energy-importing nations that rely heavily on shipments passing through the strait.

Conflict expands beyond Iran

Military operations tied to the conflict have extended beyond Iran’s borders. US and Israeli forces have targeted multiple locations, including military facilities and missile infrastructure inside Iran and in neighboring Lebanon.

Although Iranian missile launches have reportedly slowed in recent days, attacks targeting Israeli territory and US-linked assets across the Gulf region have continued.

The ongoing exchanges have heightened fears that the confrontation could widen into a broader regional conflict.

Washington leaves door open for more action

Officials in Washington have signalled that additional military measures remain possible. At the same time, Trump has hinted that the United States could eventually step back from the confrontation, though no timeline has been outlined.

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The lack of clarity has added to uncertainty across global markets, which remain highly sensitive to developments around the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian leaders have indicated that they are prepared for a prolonged confrontation, framing their actions as a defensive response to external aggression.

Tehran has also defended its decision to close the Strait of Hormuz, describing the move as a strategic measure aimed at pushing back against pressure from the United States and Israel.