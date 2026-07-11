'We made a mistake': Here's what Iran told US privately amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

US officials have claimed that Iranian representatives privately admitted recent attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz were carried out by an "errant" or rogue faction within the country's security establishment attempting to derail negotiations. However, Washington has made it clear that it will hold Iran's leadership responsible regardless, according to Axios.

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The disclosure comes as the US ramps up pressure on Tehran to restore confidence in one of the world's most critical shipping lanes. Washington has demanded that Iran publicly declare the Strait of Hormuz open to commercial shipping, stop attacks on vessels and confirm that no transit fees will be imposed, warning there would not be a "good outcome" if it failed to comply.

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The demand came as US President Donald Trump said the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran was "over", even though both sides agreed to continue diplomatic talks after recent hostilities. Senior US officials said the administration was giving negotiators only a limited window before considering military and economic measures.

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According to senior US officials, the Iranian side told Washington clearly: “We screwed up. We made a mistake. Let’s keep talking."

"What we're demanding is that the Iranians issue a public statement that acknowledges all channels of the Strait of Hormuz are open and they're not shooting at ships anymore. They're either going to give us that statement or we're not having a good outcome for them," a senior US official said.

In a Truth Social post, Trump wrote: "The Islamic Republic of Iran has asked us to continue 'talks.' We have agreed to do so, but the United States has stated to them, in no uncertain terms, that the Cease Fire is OVER!"

The administration also imposed fresh sanctions on Iranian financier Ali Ansari, accusing him of managing a global network of assets for Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei and other senior regime figures.

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Iran rejected the US claim that it had sought talks. Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said Tehran had agreed only to receive a Qatari mediator and warned that any violation of US commitments would draw a "reciprocal response". Tehran also maintained that activity in the strait falls exclusively under Iran's authority.

Qatari officials travelled to Tehran on Friday for talks on de-escalation and maritime navigation, while Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi is expected in Oman for discussions on the future administration of the strait and safe passage for shipping. The US has also urged vessels to use Omani territorial waters where possible.

Before the conflict, about one-fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas shipments passed through the Strait of Hormuz each day. Traffic remains well below normal, oil prices have risen and several countries have drawn on emergency fuel reserves.

US officials also said any future agreement would require Iran to hand over its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, warning that no deal would be possible unless Tehran first halted attacks on shipping and restored freedom of navigation. The Trump administration views secure passage through the Strait of Hormuz as a non-negotiable condition for any broader agreement with Tehran.