Who is Maya Tata, Ratan Tata's niece set to oversee Westside's online business

Most people have never heard her name — but Maya Tata could soon be one of the most important people in Indian retail. The niece of the legendary Ratan Tata, Maya is set to head Westside's online business, a major vote of confidence from one of India's biggest conglomerates.

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With Trent rapidly scaling up and digital commerce becoming the new battleground for fashion retail, her role is both timely and telling. But behind the famous surname is a story worth knowing — of a young woman building her own place in a legendary legacy. Who is Maya Tata, and what should you know about her? Scroll on.

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Top points to know about Maya Tata

Maya Tata, the youngest daughter of Noel Tata, is set to take charge of the e-commerce marketing function for Westside, Trent's flagship fashion retailer. Her experience across finance and digital retail seems to be a key reason behind her selection to lead Westside's e-commerce marketing function.

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Born in Mumbai in 1989, she studied at the University of Warwick and pursued business management and finance in London. She started her career under Ratan Tata's mentorship, working at Tata Capital's Tata Opportunities Fund before joining Tata Digital.

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During her stint at Tata Digital, she gained experience in digital commerce and online retail initiatives. Tata Digital includes businesses such as Tata 1mg, BigBasket, Tata Neu and Croma.

After Tata Digital's restructuring, Maya Tata reportedly explored opportunities across Tata Group companies, including Trent and Tata Consumer Products. She stepped away from Tata Digital at a time when it reportedly incurred losses of around ₹17,000 crore before being considered for the Westside role.

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In her new role, she will work alongside her brother Neville Tata, who leads Star Bazaar. Her sister Leah Tata, meanwhile, is involved in the Taj Hotels business.

Maya Tata's appointment comes at a time when Westside is becoming increasingly important to Trent's growth strategy. The brand currently contributes roughly 40% of the company's revenue and is expected to play a central role in its omnichannel and global expansion plans.

By the end of FY2026, Trent reported revenue of around ₹19,700 crore and operated 1,286 stores across 321 cities under brands including Westside, Zudio and Star Bazaar. Westside has also entered the UAE, while Trent is targeting around 50 new Westside stores every year as part of its omnichannel strategy.