'We will form interim government': Bangladesh's army chief calls for peace as PM Sheikh Hasina flies to India

In a dramatic turn of events, Bangladesh's political landscape has undergone a seismic shift with the resignation of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina amid widespread protests and civil unrest. The country's Army Chief, Waker-uz-Zaman, has announced that an interim government will be formed to navigate the nation through this turbulent period.

Bangladesh Army Chief says, "PM Sheikh Hasina has resigned. Interim Government to run the country." - reports Reuters pic.twitter.com/tGR3FgGVvn — ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2024

The announcement came shortly after reports emerged that Sheikh Hasina had fled the country and landed in India. The move has been seen as a clear indication of the escalating tensions within Bangladesh and the government's inability to quell the unrest. The protests, initially sparked by opposition to a government job quota system, have resulted in over 300 deaths, highlighting the depth of public discontent.

The movement, which started as a student-led initiative, has gained widespread support and evolved into a broader call for political change. As news of Sheikh Hasina's resignation spread, protesters stormed her official residence in Dhaka, waving to the camera as they celebrated. The Army Chief has called for calm and peace, urging the public to refrain from violence and allow the formation of the interim government.

Sources in Dhaka indicate that an interim military government may soon be established, with the Army Chief expected to address the nation on the way forward. The military spokesperson's office has also issued a statement, urging the public to be patient until the Army Chief's address.

The situation in Bangladesh remains fluid, with the potential for further unrest as the country transitions to an interim government. The international community is closely watching developments, with many calling for a peaceful resolution to the crisis. As Bangladesh navigates this critical period, the focus will be on the interim government's ability to restore stability and address the concerns of the population. The coming days and weeks will be crucial in determining the country's path forward and the future of its political landscape.