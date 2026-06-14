‘We’re close to peace’: Trump rebukes Israel over Beirut strike; Iran says attack ‘won’t go unanswered’

US President Donald Trump has criticised Israel’s latest strike on the southern suburbs of Beirut, arguing that the attack risked undermining what he described as a potentially historic peace breakthrough involving Iran.

In a post on his social media platform, Truth Social, Trump wrote that “this morning’s attack on Beirut should not have happened,” especially “on a special day when we are so close to a Peace Deal with Iran.” While reiterating that “Israel has the right to defend itself against threats,” he downplayed the incident that allegedly prompted the strike, saying the attack Israel was responding to was “very small and meaningless” and had caused no casualties.

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Trump calls for de-escalation

Trump urged all parties to avoid further military action, saying that negotiations were nearing a point that could “bring peace to the region, including to Lebanon.” He called on Israel to halt further operations inside Lebanon while simultaneously warning the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah against launching attacks across the border into Israel.

“There should be no more attacks by Israel anywhere in Lebanon, but there should also be no more attacks by any other party, including Hezbollah, against Israel,” Trump wrote. He added that the moment “could be the beginning of a long and beautiful peace — let’s not blow it.”

Iran warns of response

The remarks came as Iranian officials sharply condemned the Beirut strike. According to local Iranian media, Brigadier General Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy commander of Iran’s highest military command, warned that the attack would not go unanswered.

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“Without a doubt, these crimes will not go unanswered,” Asadi was quoted as saying by Defa Press news agency, signalling that Iran could seek to retaliate either directly or through its regional allies.

Casualties and damage in Beirut

Emergency crews in Lebanon continued search and rescue operations after the strike. The Lebanese Civil Defence said it had recovered three bodies from the site, while efforts to clear debris and search for additional victims were ongoing.

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s state-run National News Agency reported that at least 15 people were injured. It also said the blast caused significant damage to nearby residential buildings and commercial establishments in the densely populated southern suburbs of Beirut.

Trump’s unusually direct criticism of an Israeli military operation highlights the sensitivity surrounding the ongoing diplomatic efforts involving Washington and Tehran.