'Who is he...': Tehran pushes back on Trump claim, refuses to ship enriched uranium to US

Despite the hardline rhetoric, Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf signaled that Tehran is still seeking a diplomatic resolution. Tensions between Tehran and Washington have escalated sharply after Iran’s deputy foreign minister категорically rejected any proposal to transfer enriched uranium to the United States, calling the idea a “non-starter” and underscoring deep divisions ahead of any potential talks.

Advertisement

Deputy foreign minister Saeed Khatibzadeh dismissed claims made by Donald Trump that Washington could retrieve Iran’s enriched uranium as part of a diplomatic arrangement.

“I can tell you that no enriched material is going to be shipped to the United States,” Khatibzadeh said, adding that while Iran is open to addressing concerns, it will not entertain proposals it considers unrealistic or one-sided.

He also accused the US of maintaining “maximalist positions,” suggesting that negotiations remain stalled due to fundamental disagreements over the framework and expectations.

‘No Justification’ to limit nuclear rights

Iran’s president Masoud Pezeshkian took a more assertive tone, questioning Washington’s authority to curb Iran’s nuclear ambitions.

“Who is he to deprive a nation of its rights?” Pezeshkian said, responding to Trump’s remarks about restricting Iran’s nuclear capabilities. His comments reflect Tehran’s longstanding position that its nuclear program is a sovereign right under international law.

Advertisement

Despite the hardline rhetoric, Iran’s parliamentary speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf signaled that Tehran is still seeking a diplomatic resolution.

“We have good intentions and seek a lasting peace — one that prevents the recurrence of war,” Qalibaf said, while emphasizing persistent distrust toward the United States.

His remarks come as a ceasefire deadline looms, adding urgency to already fragile diplomatic efforts.

Strait of Hormuz becomes flashpoint

Qalibaf also issued a stark warning over the strategically critical Strait of Hormuz, through which a significant portion of global oil supply passes.

“It is impossible for others to pass through the Strait of Hormuz while we cannot,” he said, linking the reopening of the vital shipping lane to the lifting of what Iran describes as a US naval blockade. He warned that failure to ease restrictions could lead to disruptions in maritime traffic — a move that would have global economic consequences.