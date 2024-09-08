WHO launches global framework for pathogen origin investigations, with contributions from Indian scientists

The World Health Organization (WHO) has introduced a new global framework aimed at streamlining the investigation of the origins of novel and re-emerging pathogens with the potential to cause epidemics or pandemics. Developed by the Scientific Advisory Group for the Origins of Novel Pathogens (SAGO), this framework seeks to address existing gaps in outbreak investigation methods and establish a unified approach to studying pathogen origins.

Indian scientists have contributed significantly to the development of the framework, especially in key areas such as animal-human interface studies and genomic analysis. These disciplines are for understanding how pathogens evolve and transmit, which is essential for preventing future outbreaks.

The framework outlines six technical elements that provide guidance for investigations, including early epidemiological studies, research into human disease patterns, and laboratory safety protocols. These investigations are designed to begin as soon as an outbreak is detected, focusing initially on the areas where the first cases are identified. Early identification of the pathogen’s source can help stop the spread and reduce the likelihood of a larger outbreak, the WHO said in a report.

The WHO has stressed the importance of assembling multidisciplinary teams, including experts in clinical medicine, microbiology, epidemiology, veterinary science, and data science. These teams will be able to conduct various parallel investigations, depending on the specific outbreak, and collaborate with international organisations like the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), and the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH), it said.

While the framework provides a clear structure for investigations, it emphasises flexibility, allowing teams to adjust their approach based on real-time developments. Transparency and regular communication between national and international authorities are critical to ensure that findings are quickly shared, allowing for timely public health interventions, the apex global public health agency said.

The WHO plans to update the framework periodically as new challenges arise in the global health landscape.