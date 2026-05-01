'Would anyone ever believe you?': Indian-origin man accuses JPMorgan executive of abuse

A senior JPMorgan Chase executive has been accused in a New York lawsuit of sexually abusing and racially harassing an Indian-origin banker over several months. The complainant, identified as John Doe, alleged that the abuse began almost immediately after the two started working together in the spring of 2024.

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He accused her of drugging, unwanted touching, verbal intimidation, and monitoring or controlling aspects of his life. Besides this, the accuser alleged that she used racial slurs such as "brown boy Indian" while allegedly humiliating and intimidating him.

As per Doe's complaint, the executive, identified as Lorna Hajdini, used her senior position to force him into "non-consensual and humiliating" sexual acts and threatened to sabotage his career if he resisted, according to a report by The Daily Mail.

In early May 2024, he alleged that Hajdini dropped her pen on the floor next to his desk and rubbed his leg and squeezed his calf while picking it up. "Oh, you did play basketball in college? … I love basketball players… they get me so wet," she said, according to Doe.

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It is from this instance that Doe alleged the advances grew more explicit and frequent. Later that month, she invited him for drinks, but he refused. After this, she allegedly said, "If you don’t f**k me soon, I’m going to ruin you… never forget, I f**king own you."

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He further claimed that she allegedly propositioned him for oral sex twice and even asked once, "Birthday ** for the brown boy? My little brown boy."

Even as he claimed that he continued to resist her advances, she allegedly threatened professional retribution, saying, “Do you want to get promoted at year's end or not? Do you want a future at JPMorgan? It’s that simple. I don’t know why you’re fighting this.”

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He alleged that the harassment escalated into sexual assault when Hajdini removed her shirt, fondled herself and insulted his wife. She allegedly said, “I bet your little Asian, fish head, wife doesn’t have these cannons.”

Furthermore, he claimed that she told him during a work social event, "You're gonna need to earn it, my little Arab boy toy." He claimed that she repeatedly groped his groin under the table and spat in her hands, running them over his neck and head during the same event.

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According to the lawsuit, she admitted to drugging the banker with the date rape drug 'roofies' and other drugs on multiple occasions to incapacitate him and facilitate sexual activity. It mentioned one particular encounter, wherein she forcibly removed his pants and allegedly performed oral sex on him against his will while he protested.

She responded, "Stop f**king crying. You think anyone would ever believe you?" In another encounter, she allegedly ordered him to suck her toes, pushed him to the ground and sat on his face.

"I’m very uncomfortable, please, Lorna, please, I’m begging you," he told her. She allegedly made a racist remark, saying that at least his private parts didn't "taste like curry".

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In another encounter that took place in September 2024, she allegedly yelled at Doe for not bringing in enough business to help her secure a promotion before again threatening him.

"I f***ing own you! I will make you pay… Do you think you’re going to be in good standing if you do not have me in your corner,’ she allegedly said. ‘You really think [management]... want some Brown boy Indian leading Originations?... If you don’t f*** my brains out tonight, I’m going to sabotage your promotion."

Furthermore, he claimed that using her executive status, Hajdini gained unauthorised access to his bank account to track his "every move".

He mentioned that he complained to HR in 2025, but the firm placed him on involuntary leave, destroyed his reputation, and allowed threats against him to continue while Hajdini and others were left unpunished.

Commenting on the lawsuit, JPMorgan denied the allegations, saying an internal probe found "no merit" in the claims.

"Following an investigation, we don't believe there's any merit to these claims. While numerous employees cooperated with the investigation, the complainant refused to participate and has declined to provide facts that would be central to support his allegations," a company spokesperson was quoted as saying by The New York Post.

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Hajdini also denied the accusations through her lawyers, calling the allegations fabricated.