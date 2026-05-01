Suzlon Energy vs Inox Wind: Share price targets, returns compared 

Suzlon Energy vs Inox Wind: Shares of Suzlon Energy and Inox Wind-the top multibaggers of the renewable energy industry- are on a recovery path amid the rising volatility in the stock market. While Suzlon Energy has gained 40% in a month, Inox Wind stock has risen 33% during the same period. Both stocks have faced losses in the short to medium term but in the long term, Suzlon Energy shares clocked 368% returns in three years. The multibagger stock rose 1159% in five years.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Also read: Suzlon Energy share price targets as analysts see potential for next rally, say this



On similar lines, Inox Wind stock clocked returns of 287% in three years and 430% in five years.

Brokerage JM Financial has a 'buy' rating on Suzlon stock with a target price of Rs 64.

JM expects Suzlon to log a 50.6% YoY rise in revenue to Rs 5,708.3 crore, and 34.8 per cent QoQ. EBITDA is expected to rise 54% to Rs 1,068 crore YoY and 44.6 per cent QoQ.

Suzlon's net profit may rise 52.8 per cent YoY and 57.5 per cent QoQ to Rs 888.7 crore.

Another brokerage Systematix Institutional Equities has a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 67 on Suzlon Energy.

Advertisement

Suzlon's Q4FY26 consolidated revenue is seen rising by 43 per cent YoY and 33 per cent QoQ to Rs 5,250 crore based on 820MW order execution during the quarter. Consolidated EBITDA is expected to be around Rs 1,060 crore this quarter, up by 53 per cent YoY.

"Our estimates imply an EBITDA margin of 20.2 per cent this quarter. Additionally, Suzlon Energy bagged 2,522MW orders in FY26, including 100MW bagged in 4QFY26, taking the current order book to approximately 6,011MW, net of our estimated supplies for the quarter," said Systematix.

On Inox Wind, Systematix expects a 32% rise in consolidated revenue at Rs 1,680 crore based on 300MW order execution during the quarter.

"Consolidated Ebitda (excluding other income) is expected to come in at Rs 340 crore this quarter, up 32 per cent YoY and 19 per cent QoQ. Our estimates imply an Ebitda margin of approximately 20 per cent this quarter," Systematix said.

Advertisement

Inox Wind bagged 302MW orders in the FY26 while there were no notable order inflows during 4QFY26. Its current order book stands at around 2,656MW, net of Systematix's equipment supplies estimates for the quarter.

Inox Wind share

In the previous session, the stock fell 1.27% to Rs 100.89 against the previous close of Rs 102.19. Market cap of Inox Wind slipped to Rs 17,436 crore. Total 100.17 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 99.67 crore.

Inox Wind shares have a beta of 1.71, indicating high volatility in a year. The green energy stock is trading higher than the 20 day, 30 day, 50 day but lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Suzlon Energy share

In the previous session, Suzlon Energy stock fell 1.94% to Rs 55.65 against the previous close of Rs 56.75. Market cap of Inox Wind slipped to Rs 76,325 crore. Total 56.29 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 31.38 crore.

Suzlon Energy shares have a beta of 1.39, indicating high volatility in a year. The green energy stock is trading higher than the 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 10 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.