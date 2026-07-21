All about Kanishka Narayan, the Indian-origin MP named UK's first AI minister under Andy Burnham

From Bihar's Muzaffarpur to the highest levels of the British government is a story of global ambition, academic excellence and the growing influence of Indian-origin leaders in world politics.

With newly elected UK Prime Minister Andy Burnham elevating Kanishka Narayan to Cabinet rank as Britain's first dedicated Minister for Artificial Intelligence, Narayan has become one of the most closely watched faces in the UK's technology and governance landscape. The appointment reflects Britain's intention to place artificial intelligence at the centre of its economic, industrial and national security agenda.

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Childhood in Bihar

Narayan was born in Muzaffarpur, Bihar, and spent his early years in India. At the age of 12, he moved to Delhi and then Cardiff, Wales. His identity would be shaped by the relocation, which exposed him to two different cultures and laid the groundwork for a career that connected politics, business, and public service.

Education of Narayan

Narayan studied Philosophy, Politics and Economics (PPE) at the University of Oxford before earning an MBA from Stanford University's Graduate School of Business. His academic journey equipped him with expertise spanning governance, economics and technology areas that now intersect in his Cabinet portfolio.

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From business to public service

Before entering politics, Narayan worked across both the private and public sectors, gaining experience in policymaking, strategy and innovation. That blend of corporate and government exposure helped establish his reputation as a politician capable of navigating complex technological and economic issues.

Breaking political barriers

Narayan entered Parliament in the 2024 UK general election after winning the Vale of Glamorgan seat for Labour, becoming Wales' first ethnic minority Member of Parliament. His victory was widely regarded as a milestone in British politics and a reflection of the country's evolving political diversity.

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He later served as Minister for AI and Online Safety under the previous Labour government before being promoted by Burnham to a Cabinet-level role.

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Why the AI ministry?

Narayan's new position spans both the Cabinet Office and the Department for Business and Trade, signalling that artificial intelligence is no longer viewed as a niche technology issue but as a strategic national priority.

Following his promotion, Narayan described AI as "likely the most significant technology in human history," highlighting its potential to transform public services, strengthen national security and drive economic growth.