2024 UK Election Results: Meet Keir Starmer, UK's new PM who dethroned Rishi Sunak as Labour Party crosses victory mark

Keir Starmer, a prominent human rights lawyer turned politician, is potentially poised to become the next Prime Minister of Britain. This is as his Labour Party crossed the 326-seat victory mark to become the winning party in the UK's general elections.

As the election results are unfolding, these are the latest number of seats won by each party:

Labour: 386

Conservatives: 92

Lib Dems: 57

SNP: 7

SF: 7

Other: 22

Starmer's political journey

Starmer has had a diverse journey in the public eye, from advocating for the abolition of the British monarchy to being knighted by Prince Charles. Starmer, aged 61, became the leader of the UK's Labour Party in 2020. Starmer is anticipated to secure victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Starmer's political ideology reflects a blend of social liberalism and fiscal moderation. His entry into Parliament in 2015 marked the beginning of a trajectory that positioned him as the primary contender against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Starmer would now achieve a historic milestone as the first Labour leader to win a general election since Tony Blair in 2005.

The political landscape in Britain has been tumultuous, with significant events such as Brexit and shifts in leadership within the Conservative Party. Starmer's victory signals a potential shift towards competency in governance, with promises to nationalise key industries, raise the minimum wage, and enhance public services like healthcare and education.

Starmer's background

Despite his current political prowess, Starmer's origins trace back to a family deeply rooted in socialist values. Raised in a conservative suburb, he navigated societal challenges associated with his family's blue-collar background.

Starmer's interest into the legal realm saw him transition from a human rights advocate to a crime-fighting prosecutor, a move that garnered mixed reactions from his peers.

His knighthood in 2014 symbolised a journey of transformation, where he reconciled his past views with the present realities of political evolution.

Though some critics label him "dull and boring," Starmer's measured approach to governance contrasts the turbulent political climate under previous administrations.

As he steers Labour towards a potential victory, the spotlight remains on his capacity to navigate the country through economic challenges and societal expectations.