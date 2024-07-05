"I am sorry": UK PM Rishi Sunak concedes election defeat, Keir Starmer set to take over

Keir Starmer's Labour Party swept to a historic victory in the UK general elections, signaling a dramatic shift in British politics.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's last-ditch efforts to win over voters fell short, despite Conservative warnings that a Labour government would result in higher taxes. "I am sorry. I take responsibility for the loss," Sunak reportedly told his supporters in Richmond and Northern Allerton.

At 61, Keir Starmer will be the oldest new prime minister in nearly 50 years, having been elected to parliament only nine years ago.

Who is Keir Starmer?

A father of two, Starmer stands out among modern politicians due to his distinguished pre-political career. "We must return politics to service," Starmer repeatedly said during his campaign, pledging to prioritize the country over party after 14 chaotic years of Conservative rule under five different prime ministers.

Despite being a dedicated Arsenal fan and struggling to shed his buttoned-up image, Starmer has recently appeared more at ease in the public eye. His supporters argue that his lack of charisma is actually reassuring after the turbulent Tory years.

Named after Labour's founding father Keir Hardie, Starmer is also the party's most working-class leader in decades. "My dad was a toolmaker, my mum was a nurse," he often tells voters, countering claims that he represents a liberal elite.

Starmer's ruthless side, demonstrated by his purging of left-wingers from the party, propelled him to the top political office. Yet, he is known to be funny in private and loyal to friends. He has pledged to continue not working after 6:00 pm on Fridays to spend time with his family.

Born on September 2, 1962, Keir Rodney Starmer grew up in a modest home on the outskirts of London, raised by a seriously ill mother and an emotionally distant father. His upbringing was challenging, with one sibling having learning difficulties.

A talented musician, Starmer took violin lessons with Norman Cook, who later became DJ Fatboy Slim. After studying law at Leeds and Oxford, he championed leftist causes, defending trade unions and death row inmates abroad.

He is friends with human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, with whom he once shared a boozy lunch involving her and her husband, George Clooney. In 2003, he surprised colleagues by taking a job ensuring police in Northern Ireland complied with human rights laws.

Five years later, he became the director of public prosecutions (DPP) for England and Wales under Prime Minister Gordon Brown. He prosecuted MPs for abusing expenses, journalists for phone-hacking, and young rioters involved in unrest.

Knighted by Queen Elizabeth II, Starmer rarely uses the title "Sir." He entered parliament in 2015, representing a north London seat. His mother died just weeks before he was elected.

Starmer joined a rebellion against Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn over his handling of the EU referendum campaign, later rejoining the leadership team as Labour's Brexit spokesman. After Corbyn led Labour to its worst defeat since 1935, Starmer moved the party back to the center, purging Corbyn and tackling anti-Semitism.

What will Starmer bring for India?

Labour, out of power since 2010, has committed to a foreign policy of "progressive realism," acknowledging a more volatile world "as it is, not as we would want it to be," according to David Lammy, the expected foreign secretary.

The party has also vowed to "make Brexit work" and pursue "an ambitious" security pact with the European Union.

Another key element of Starmer's foreign policy agenda is strengthening UK-India relations. Recognizing historical missteps, especially Labour's stance on issues like Kashmir, Starmer has promised to build a new strategic partnership with India. His commitment to a free trade agreement (FTA) and enhanced cooperation in technology, security, education, and climate change highlights his aim to elevate relations with one of the world's fastest-growing economies.

In his manifesto, Starmer emphasized the importance of pursuing a "new strategic partnership" with India, with a strong focus on a trade agreement.

To mend strained ties with the Indian diaspora in the UK, Starmer has undertaken domestic outreach efforts during his campaign. He has denounced Hinduphobia and celebrated cultural festivals like Diwali and Holi, aiming to foster greater trust and inclusion within British-Indian communities, a key demographic for Labour's electoral strategy.

