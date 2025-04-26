After talks with Zelensky, Trump criticises Putin over civilian attacks in Ukraine, hints at tougher measures

US President Donald Trump sharply criticised Russian President Vladimir Putin for recent attacks on civilian areas in Ukraine, suggesting that Putin may not truly want the war to end.

In a post on Truth Social following his talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Rome, Trump raised the possibility that Putin "has to be dealt with differently," hinting at the introduction of new sanctions targeting Moscow.

At the bottom of a lengthy post—where he also lashed out at The New York Times for its coverage of the ongoing peace negotiations led by his administration—Trump wrote: "With all of that being said, there was no reason for Putin to be shooting missiles into civilian areas, cities, and towns, over the last few days. It makes me think that maybe he doesn’t want to stop the war, he’s just tapping me along, and has to be dealt with differently, through ‘Banking’ or ‘Secondary Sanctions’? Too many people are dying!!!"

The post came shortly after the Kremlin announced that Putin, during a meeting with US envoy Steve Witkoff in Moscow on April 25, expressed readiness to hold talks with Ukraine "without preconditions."

Earlier, on April 24, Trump issued a rare direct rebuke of Putin, urging the Russian leader to halt missile strikes on Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv. "I am not happy with the Russian strikes on KYIV. Not necessary, and very bad timing. Vladimir, STOP! 5000 soldiers a week are dying. Let’s get the Peace Deal DONE!" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic moment of high-stakes diplomacy, President Trump and President Zelensky held urgent war talks inside St. Peter’s Basilica just minutes before the funeral of Pope Francis on April 26. The two leaders huddled privately within the Vatican’s historic walls, underscoring the White House’s intensifying push to secure a peace agreement in Ukraine.