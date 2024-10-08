Amazon bestseller ‘Achievements of Kamala Harris’ features only blank pages, sparks hilarious reactions ahead of voting in US elections

Unexpectedly, the most recent release named Achievements of Kamala Harris has, quite shockingly, found itself on the bestseller list of Amazon not in terms of its content but absence of content instead.

At first glance, Achievements of Kamala Harris appears to be a traditional biography celebrating the milestones of the first female Vice President of the United States. However, the reality is far more complex. The book consists entirely of blank pages.

This piece of political satire, co-authored by Jason Dudash and illustrated by Michael Boles has left netizens in stitches. With over 2 million views and five-star ratings, this unlikely bestseller has left netizens both amused and curious.

“This book intends to be, and is, an entirely fact-based report based on Harris’ votes, statements, and actions throughout her life in public office,” the author wrote and further added, “After months of detailed research analyzing Kamala Harris’ 20-year career in public office, this book represents the most comprehensive report to date detailing the many reasons Kamala Harris may be worthy of your support.”

The author even issued a humorous disclaimer stating, “Due to lefty lawyers, we must include that this book is mostly empty.”

A video from Walmart featuring the book on its shelves has now gone viral, with readers chiming in with their humorous reviews.

A reader remarked on how it “inspired” them, while another described it as a “brutally honest read” about the Vice President.

A video originally shared on TikTok by user Michaeboles shows the Walmart’s book section, where The Achievements of Kamala Harris is displayed. The clip shows the pages are mostly blank, with only a few bold words scattered throughout. Since being posted, the video has garnered over 5 million views on X (formerly Twitter), sparking humorous reactions.

🚨BREAKING: Walmart is now selling a new book titled The Achievements of Kamala Harris—and all the pages are blank.



This is INCREDIBLE 🤣

pic.twitter.com/gX2LZ67Ipo — Jack (@jackunheard) October 6, 2024

One user commented, “Only $16.00? It’s priceless,” while another quipped, “I just downloaded it from Audible. Enjoying the silence.”

Another joked, “I hope it makes it to the NYT best-seller list. It’s a quick read, simple to understand — good job, Kammie!”

Another wrote, “This is awesome and also not incorrect.”

“The pages may be empty, but the meaning is strong,” wrote another user.

Here it is on Amazon and a best seller with a disclaimer for $16 bucks pic.twitter.com/RToIUWLUfI — 🇺🇸LV-Johnny5🇺🇸 (@droffatSJJ) October 6, 2024

Meanwhile, former United States President Barack Obama will be campaigning with Vice President Kamala Harris in key swing states starting this week in Pittsburgh to boost her campaign in the US Presidential elections 2024. In the final days leading to the US Presidential elections, Barack Obama will travel around the country, adding star power in her bid for the White House.

With just one month left to the voting day, the contest between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris is now the electoral equivalent of a bare-knuckle fight. The race for the White House now appears deadlocked, both nationally and in battleground states, with a victory that is likely to be decided by the slimmest of margins.