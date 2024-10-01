US Elections 2024: Caroline Giuliani endorses Kamala Harris, condemns father Rudy Giuliani’s ties to Trump

Caroline Rose Giuliani, the daughter of former New York City mayor and Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani, has thrown her support behind Democratic nominee Kamala Harris for the upcoming U.S. presidential election, expressing deep dismay over her father's alliance with Trump. In a personal and passionate piece for Vanity Fair, Caroline declared, "I am grieving the loss of my dad to Trump. I cannot bear to lose our country to him too."

Related Articles

Caroline Giuliani used her endorsement of Harris to highlight the personal toll her father's association with Trump has taken on her and the broader dangers of Trump's influence. "Watching my dad’s life fall apart since he joined forces with Trump has been extraordinarily painful," she wrote, noting that his downfall is tied to "a dark force that threatens to once again consume America."

Rudy Giuliani, once hailed as "America's Mayor" for his leadership during the 9/11 attacks, joined Trump’s legal team in 2018, after previously serving as an advisor during Trump's 2016 campaign. He became a central figure in Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, a role that ultimately led to his permanent disbarment from practicing law in Washington D.C., following a federal appeals court ruling.

Caroline’s endorsement of Harris comes as a direct response to her father’s fall from grace and what she sees as Trump's destructive legacy. "There are unmistakable reminders of Trump’s destructive trail all around us, and it has broken my heart to watch my dad become one of them," she lamented.

In her article, Caroline praised Harris for her leadership and vision, emphasizing the positive energy and hope that Harris has brought to her campaign. She cited Harris's stance on key issues such as reproductive rights, the economy, foreign policy, and environmental protection as decisive factors in her endorsement. "We need experienced, sane, and fundamentally decent leaders who will fight for us instead of against us—who will safeguard our democracy rather than dismantle it," Caroline argued.

The issue of women’s rights was particularly personal for Caroline, who criticized Republican lawmakers for their restrictive abortion laws and expressed her distrust of Trump’s shifting positions on reproductive health. "Seeing Republican state officials enact draconian abortion bans and threaten fertility care is incredibly personal for me," she wrote, adding that Trump's inconsistency on these issues further eroded her confidence in him.

Caroline also took direct aim at Trump’s moral character, stating that "a 34-time convicted felon who’s been found liable for sexual abuse, tries to steal elections, and demeans people based on their race, sexuality, disability status, and gender falls remarkably short of the bar we must set for ourselves as a country." In contrast, she praised Harris as a "life-long public servant who has spent her career upholding justice and fighting for those who cannot fight for themselves."

This isn't Caroline Giuliani's first foray into political endorsements. In 2016, she also supported Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton over Trump, making her stance clear on social media by stating she had been “pro-Hillary all along.”

In her closing remarks, Caroline reinforced her belief that Kamala Harris represents the kind of leadership the U.S. desperately needs. "I need to advocate for a future worth bringing children into, which is why I am voicing my adamant support for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz," she concluded, emphasizing the importance of electing leaders who prioritize justice, equality, and decency.



