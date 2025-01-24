'Blatantly unconstitutional': US judge blocks Donald Trump's order denying birthright citizenship

A US federal judge has issued a temporary restraining order against President Donald Trump's executive order aimed at denying automatic birthright citizenship, calling the measure "blatantly unconstitutional." The ruling, reported by Reuters on Thursday, follows a request from four Democratic-led states.

US District Judge John Coughenour's decision prevents the Trump administration from enforcing the order, which Trump signed on his first day back in office on January 20. The order is set to terminate birthright citizenship by February 20, unless overturned by the courts.

The judge's ruling came just one day after Democratic states and civil rights groups filed multiple lawsuits challenging the executive order. Trump's directive sought to exclude children born in the U.S. from citizenship if neither parent is a U.S. citizen or legal permanent resident.

During the court proceedings, Judge Coughenour expressed scepticism regarding the constitutional validity of the order. "I am having trouble understanding how a member of the bar could state unequivocally that this order is constitutional," he remarked, emphasising the order's apparent violation of the 14th Amendment, which guarantees citizenship to anyone born on US soil.

States including Washington, Arizona, Illinois, and Oregon argue that Trump’s order infringes upon rights established by the Constitution. The American Civil Liberties Union and other immigrant organizations filed similar lawsuits shortly after the executive order was signed, marking the beginning of a significant legal battle against the administration's immigration policies.

If upheld, Trump’s order could deny citizenship to over 150,000 children born in the US each year, raising concerns among advocates for immigrant rights. Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell stated, "President Trump does not have the authority to take away constitutional rights."

In response to the impending deadline, many expectant parents, particularly from the Indian community, have rushed to give birth in the U.S. to secure citizenship for their children. One Indian-origin gynecologist reported receiving numerous calls from couples seeking to schedule C-sections before the February 20 cutoff.

As legal challenges continue, numerous other lawsuits are pending across the nation, led by civil rights groups and Democratic attorneys general from 22 states, aiming to protect the rights enshrined in the Constitution.

