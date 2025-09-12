'Causes a rift': Trump admits 50% tariff on India over Russian oil has soured ties with New Delhi

US President Donald Trump acknowledged that imposing a 50% tariff on India over its purchase of Russian oil had strained ties between Washington and New Delhi.

"Look, India was their (Russia's) biggest customer. I put a 50% tariff on India because they're buying oil from Russia. That's not an easy thing to do," Trump told Fox News in an interview on September 12.

The tariffs, introduced under Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine, have triggered outrage in India and fueled anti-US sentiment.

"That's a big deal. And it causes a rift with India," Trump said on the Fox & Friends programme.

The trade dispute has added to ongoing tensions, with negotiations on tariff reductions collapsing earlier after India resisted opening up its agricultural and dairy sectors. Bilateral trade between the two countries exceeds $190 billion annually.

Trump initially slapped a 25% tariff on Indian imports before doubling it to 50% from August 27, calling it punishment for New Delhi’s growing oil purchases from Moscow.

Despite the rift, Trump said talks are continuing, adding he would speak to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to reset ties. Sergio Gor, nominated by Trump as ambassador to India and special envoy for South Asia, echoed this optimism ahead of Indian Commerce Minister’s visit to Washington next week.

Describing the tariffs as a "little hiccup," Gor said, "We hold our friends to different standards. I will make it a top priority to ensure that they're pulled in our direction, not away from us." He also noted that Trump has refrained from direct criticism of Modi.

On the same program, Trump signaled growing frustration with Russian President Vladimir Putin. "Yeah. It's sort of running out and running out fast," he said when asked if his patience was wearing thin. While underscoring his past rapport with Putin, Trump said, "We're going to have to come down very, very strong," hinting at tougher sanctions on banks and oil — but emphasized that European countries must also act.