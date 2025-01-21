‘Children of Indians who are...’: Indian-origin VC highlights massive ‘injustice’ for H-1B visa holders in US

Deedy Das, an Indian-origin venture capitalist at Menlo Ventures, emphasized that “children of Indians who are in the 100+yr green card wait WILL NOT be US citizens” after Donald Trump signed an executive order ending the birthright citizenship policy.

In his second term as President, Donald Trump signed an executive order aimed at ending birthright citizenship, a policy that has been in effect for over 150 years. This move represents a significant shift in US immigration policy, with major implications for millions of children born in the US, particularly for the growing Indian-American community.

In a post on X, Deedy Das wrote, “HUGE Immigration News! The birthright citizenship executive order Trump signed today means children of non-citizens or non-permanent residents will not be US citizens. Children of Indians who are in the 100+yr green card wait WILL NOT be US citizens. Applies from Feb 20, 2025.”

In a subsequent post, Deedy expressed his concern, stating, “This is a terrible injustice to millions of legal immigrants who have gainfully contributed to the US for decades, held back solely because of their country of birth.”

However, Deedy also clarified that an executive order cannot override the Constitution and that this move is likely to be challenged in the Supreme Court. “United States v. Wong Kim Ark (1898) is precedent. Until then, the EO may be stayed in the meantime,” he added. “Most believe it’s unlikely to get through SCOTUS.”

With the signing of this executive order, President Trump has formally initiated the process of ending the automatic citizenship for children born in the US to non-citizen parents. The executive order specifies that to qualify for citizenship, at least one parent must be a US citizen, a legal permanent resident (green card holder).

Trump’s push to eliminate birthright citizenship has been positioned as part of a broader effort to reduce illegal immigration and address "birth tourism." He has argued that this policy is being exploited, especially by nationals from countries with high levels of immigration to the US, such as India and China. The executive order effectively removes the automatic citizenship for children born to parents on temporary work visas, like the H-1B, or those awaiting green cards.