'H-1B hikes, Green Card worry and OPT curbs': What Trump 2.0 means for Indian techies, students, and families

On the eve of his inauguration, President-elect Donald Trump stood before a roaring crowd, declaring his mission to transform America’s immigration system. “By the time the sun sets tomorrow, the invasion of our country will have come to a halt,” he proclaimed.

For thousands of Indian professionals in the US, these words signaled a seismic shift, sparking apprehension over sweeping visa reforms that could alter their futures.

H-1B in focus

Central to the looming changes is the H-1B visa program, a lifeline for many Indian tech workers in the US. Trump’s plan to tighten the definition of "specialty occupation" threatens to make it harder for roles without specific degree requirements to qualify. With increased scrutiny and stricter regulations, companies will face more Requests for Evidence (RFEs) and a spike in application denials, leaving many workers in a precarious position.

Adding to the strain, a proposed doubling of the minimum salary threshold—from $60,000 to $120,000 annually—could make mid-level roles untenable for visa holders. “The uncertainty is overwhelming,” admitted an H-1B holder in Silicon Valley. “We’re unsure how our careers and families will be affected.”

Students and green cards

The changes extend beyond H-1Bs. International students reliant on the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program face potential restrictions, including the elimination of the 24-month STEM extension. Employment at third-party work sites could also be prohibited, narrowing job opportunities for recent graduates.

Green Card applicants aren’t spared either. A backlog-trigger mechanism could suspend applications in certain employment-based categories, leaving professionals in limbo. Even those eligible for automatic Green Cards under the proposed STEM graduate policy worry about long-term clarity.

Families in limbo

For families of visa holders, the uncertainty is deeply personal. Work privileges for H-4 visa holders, primarily spouses of H-1B workers, could be rescinded, jeopardizing dual-income households. “We are just praying that stability returns,” said one H-4 visa holder.

The proposed reforms include enhanced worksite inspections, mandatory E-Verify registration for employers, and slower processing times for all visa categories. Such measures could deter companies from hiring foreign professionals, further narrowing opportunities.

The anxiety extends to the broader Indian-American community, with discussions dominated by speculation about Trump’s policies. While some experts highlight the US's ongoing need for a skilled workforce, the immediate outlook remains uncertain. “It’s a wait-and-watch situation, but the apprehensions are real,” said an industry expert.