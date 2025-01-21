US President Donald Trump’s executive orders: Exit from Paris treaty and WHO, hiring freeze, undoing Biden orders

US President Donald Trump issued a flurry of executive orders, including the country’s exit from the Paris climate treaty and World Health Organisation, undoing a host of orders by former US President Joe Biden, ordering emergency price relief, freezing government hirings and pardoning around 1,500 people who had stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, just hours after he took oath as the 47th President of the US.

Trump took oath on Monday as the new US President in a star-studded inauguration event that was attended by foreign dignitaries and tech magnates. After taking oath, Trump said the “golden age of America begins right now”.

"Our sovereignty will be reclaimed, our safety will be restored, the scales of justice will be rebalanced…Sunlight is pouring over the entire world and America has the chance to seize this opportunity like never before,” Trump said.

Here are the executive orders that US President Donald Trump issued: