Kamala Harris’s 'secret Bluetooth earrings' conspiracy gets a hilarious upgrade—Trump may get his own in orange!

A German tech company has humorously fueled the Kamala Harris "earring conspiracy" that's been buzzing around social media since the recent presidential debate. The theory? Vice President Kamala Harris wore disguised Bluetooth devices—cleverly hidden as pearl earrings—to secretly receive coaching during her showdown against Donald Trump. And now, Icebach Sound Solutions, a Bluetooth device manufacturer, has joined the frenzy with a playful response.

Supporters of Trump, 78, have been running wild with claims that Harris’s, 59, debate night jewelry was more than just a stylish accessory. The latest viral theory insists that her elegant pearls were actually Nova H1 Audio Earrings, a product made by Icebach that combines chic design with wireless tech.

Amused by the unexpected attention, Icebach Sound Solutions issued a tongue-in-cheek statement through their managing director, Malte Iversen. “We can’t confirm if Mrs. Harris was wearing our Nova H1 Audio Earrings,” Iversen told tech outlet Tom’s Guide, adding, “The resemblance is uncanny, though our product wasn’t specifically designed for presidential debates. But hey, it would work well in one!”

And the jokes didn’t stop there. In a playful jab at Trump, Iversen said, “To level the playing field, we’re working on a male version, which we plan to offer the Trump campaign. Choosing a color, though, is tricky—orange doesn’t mix well with much!”

The “earring-gate” theory has caught fire online, with conspiracy theorists suggesting Harris’s pearls were some kind of secret communication device. However, a closer look shows that the vice president’s earrings look far more like Tiffany & Co.’s Double Pearl Hinged Earrings in gold, which retail for about $800 and are currently sold out on the luxury brand’s website.

In contrast, the Nova H1 Audio Earrings, while featuring pearls, have a completely different design. These clip-on, tech-savvy earrings retail for $625 and are specifically made to discreetly integrate wireless audio capabilities into your look.

Harris has historically dismissed Bluetooth earpieces, deeming them a security risk. Throughout her campaign, she has consistently opted for wired earbuds. Despite this, similar conspiracy theories have surfaced in past elections, including claims that President Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton were wired up during debates against Trump.

Fact-checkers quickly debunked those rumors, but that hasn't stopped Trump from stoking the flames. Speaking to Fox News on Wednesday, Trump hinted that Harris might have had some inside help during the debate. “They had a rigged show with someone who maybe even had the answers,” Trump speculated. “She seemed awfully familiar with the questions.”

Meanwhile, Icebach Sound Solutions seems ready to ride the wave of conspiracy-fueled fame. The Munich-based company announced that they plan to clear up all the “rumors and myths” during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “We’ve had a flood of interview requests since the debate,” read a message on the company’s website. “After careful deliberation, we’ve decided that Jimmy Fallon, a trusted Bavarian at heart, will get the exclusive.”

While it remains unclear when this comedic showdown will air, one thing is certain—whether it’s pearls or Bluetooth devices, Kamala Harris’s earrings have certainly sparked a debate of their own.