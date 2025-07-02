‘Credit where credit is due’: Musk says Trump successfully resolved global conflicts amid feud with US President

Just after US President Donald Trump threatened to cut off billions of dollars in subsidies to Elon Musk’s companies, the billionaire supported Trump’s role as a global peacemaker. Trump had taken credit for de-escalating several conflicts across the world, including the India and Pakistan military conflict, as well as the Iran-Israel war.

“Credit where credit is due. Donald Trump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world,” said Musk. Trump, besides taking credit for de-escalating conflicts, has touted himself as a potential Nobel Peace Prize winner. He also complained on social media that only Democrats receive the Nobel Peace Prize, and despite mediating in many peace talks, he would not be considered because he is a Republican.

Credit where credit is due. @realDonaldTrump has successfully resolved several serious conflicts around the world. pic.twitter.com/0EyHHy5Gfo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 2, 2025

Musk shared Trump’s post on Truth Social, where he had said: “My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War. The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Neither Israel nor Hamas immediately commented on Trump's statement.

There is growing pressure on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a permanent ceasefire and end the nearly two-year-long war, despite opposition from hardline members of his right-wing coalition. Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar wrote on X that a majority within the coalition would support an agreement to release the remaining hostages held by Hamas. Of 50 hostages still held, around 20 are believed to be alive.

Trump appeared to be using momentum from recent US and Israeli strikes on Iranian nuclear sites and a ceasefire in that conflict to pressure Hamas, which is backed by Tehran. Israeli leaders believe Iran's weakening creates opportunities for regional ties with Israel.

The war began on October 7, 2023, when Hamas fighters attacked Israel, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages to Gaza. Over 56,000 Palestinians, mostly civilians, have been killed in the Israeli military response that also displaced nearly the entire 2.3 million population, and caused a humanitarian crisis. More than 80 per cent of Gaza is now an Israeli-militarised zone or under displacement orders, according to the UN.