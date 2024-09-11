Donald Trump, Kamala Harris clash in heated US presidential debate over abortion rights, immigration & more: Key highlights

In a controversial first presidential debate, US Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump exchanged sharp criticisms on a range of critical issues, including abortion rights, the economy, immigration, and the ongoing Israel-Gaza conflict.

The debate, moderated by ABC News, featured live fact-checking of Trump's statements on abortion and crime, adding to the high-stakes atmosphere of the evening.

Related Articles

The Trump-Harris handshake

The evening began with a handshake between the candidates as Harris approached Trump’s podium, a moment that contrasted sharply with the lack of civility displayed in the last debate between Trump and President Joe Biden.

The debate is expected to shape the political landscape as both candidates vie for support from crucial battleground states in the final months of the election cycle.

Setting the economic stage

Harris opened the debate by criticising Trump’s economic record, asserting that he left the nation with "the worst unemployment since the Great Depression." She promoted her vision for an "opportunity economy," which includes measures to make housing more affordable and expand the child tax credit.

Harris declared, “My opponent has a plan that I call the Trump sales tax, which would impose a 20% tax on everyday goods that you rely on.”

In response, Trump claimed that the country enjoyed its best economic performance during his administration, asserting that he significantly contributed to America's prosperity.

Abortion rights under fire

The debate soon turned to the subject of abortion rights, with Harris accusing Trump of intending to implement a national abortion ban if elected. Trump dismissed this claim as false.

The Vice President highlighted the lack of exceptions for rape or incest in Trump’s proposed policies, labeling them "immoral."

Trump countered by alleging that certain states permit so-called "after-birth abortions," prompting the moderator to clarify that no state allows the killing of a baby post-delivery.

Immigration and its consequences

Trump, who has made immigration a staple of his campaign, raised eyebrows by claiming that immigrants were resorting to eating pets in an Ohio town. The moderators quickly challenged this assertion, emphasising there is no evidence to support such a statement.

Harris labelled Trump’s immigration claims as “extreme” and used the opportunity to remind viewers of Trump’s legal troubles.

International conflicts in focus

As the debate shifted to international issues, Harris discussed her strong ties with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, stating, "Our NATO allies are so thankful that you are no longer president."

She accused Trump of failing to act diplomatically before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while Trump retaliated by labeling Harris as "the worst vice-president in history."

The discussion on the Israel-Gaza conflict saw both candidates assert their positions passionately. Trump claimed that if he were still in office, the conflict would not have escalated, while labeling Harris as someone who "hates Israel."

Harris defended her commitment to Israel's security and criticised Trump for attempting to sow division on the issue.

Reflecting on the Capitol Riot and election integrity

Turning to the January 6 Capitol riots, Trump deflected blame towards Democrats for security failures, while Harris accused him of inciting the violence. Regarding the 2020 election results, Trump insisted there was "so much proof" he won, to which Harris responded, “Donald Trump has been fired by 81 million people.”

Taylor Swift endorses Kamala Harris

American singer and international sensation Taylor Swift endorsed Harris for the upcoming polls. Swift’s endorsement came soon after the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, where she told her 283 million followers that she planned to vote for Harris. Swift praised Harris as a “steady-handed leader” and someone who fights for critical causes.