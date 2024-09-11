'I will give you a child, guard your cats...': Elon Musk trolls Taylor Swift for Kamala Harris endorsement

Elon Musk couldn’t resist a jab at Taylor Swift after she endorsed Kamala Harris for the U.S. presidential race. Responding to Swift’s Instagram post, where she signed off as “Taylor Swift, Childless Cat Lady,” Musk tweeted, “Fine Taylor—you win—I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life.”

Swift’s endorsement came soon after the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, where she told her 283 million followers that she planned to vote for Harris. Swift praised Harris as a “steady-handed leader” and someone who fights for critical causes.

Musk’s remark seems to poke fun at Swift’s sign-off, which echoed a comment made by JD Vance, Trump’s running mate, who had previously criticized childless politicians like Harris and others in the Democratic Party, questioning their connection to the future of the country.

Swift’s post, showing her cradling a cat, had clearly drawn some laughs, but Musk took it a step further with his own brand of humor, sparking reactions across social media.

Fine Taylor … you win … I will give you a child and guard your cats with my life — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 11, 2024

Musk’s quip at Taylor Swift wasn’t the only heated exchange sparked by the U.S. presidential race. The endorsement from Swift came in the wake of a highly charged debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, which put several pressing issues at the forefront.

In the debate, Harris took aim at Trump’s policies, focusing on healthcare, women’s rights, and economic inequality. She framed her arguments around the need for stability and leadership that prioritizes working-class families. Trump, on the other hand, defended his administration’s handling of the economy, while also claiming that Harris and the Democrats were steering the country toward chaos with their progressive policies.

Harris didn’t shy away from criticizing Trump’s past remarks, including his response to the COVID-19 pandemic and his stance on climate change, which she described as reckless. Trump fired back, accusing Harris of playing identity politics and argued that the Democrats' plans would be disastrous for the American economy.