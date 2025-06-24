Donald Trump nominated for Nobel Peace prize for Iran-Israel ceasefire efforts: Report

US President Donald Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize, following his significant involvement in brokering a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Iran. This nomination comes as part of the 338 candidatures for the prestigious 2025 Peace Prize, highlighting his efforts in resolving what was termed the "12-Day War" between the two nations, a report of Fox News stated.

US House Representative Buddy Carter submitted the nomination, praising Trump's "leadership" in ending the armed conflict and preventing Iran from advancing its nuclear ambitions.

According to Carter, Trump's decisive actions were key in de-escalating the tension that escalated following an Israeli strike on Iran's nuclear facilities. The former President announced the ceasefire late Monday, which was set to commence overnight, following several days of aggressive exchanges including U.S. airstrikes on Iranian sites and subsequent retaliatory attacks on a U.S. base in Qatar. Notably, Carter stated that Trump's influence "was instrumental in forging a swift agreement that many believed to be impossible," the report said.

Last week, nominations for the Peace Prize were received by the Nobel Committee from several quarters, including one by Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar. Dar lauded Trump's "decisive diplomatic intervention" during the recent India-Pakistan conflict, adding to the accolades of Trump's international diplomatic engagements. The Nobel nomination further underscores Trump's role in what Carter described as advancing "international harmony."

Last year, Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksandr Merezhko had nominated former U.S. President Donald Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his claims of being able to end the Russia-Ukraine war. However, Merezhko has now withdrawn the nomination, citing a loss of confidence in Trump’s ability to bring about peace. According to a report by Newsweek, Merezhko said he no longer believes Trump can deliver on his promise to stop the war.

Trump had pledged in January that he would end the conflict within 24 hours of returning to the White House. While Ukraine reportedly agreed to a U.S.-backed peace proposal in March, Russia has yet to accept the terms, and talks have since stalled. Frustrated by the lack of progress, Trump’s promise remains unfulfilled.

Iran-Israel conflict

In a separate development, tensions flared in the Middle East as Trump sharply criticised both Iran and Israel over recent ceasefire violations. On Monday evening, Trump warned Israel against further airstrikes on Iran, urging Tel Aviv to immediately withdraw its pilots and halt any further escalation.

Reports indicate that Trump personally called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, requesting that Israel refrain from launching additional strikes on Iran. However, Netanyahu reportedly told Trump that cancelling a response was not possible, given Iran’s breach of the truce agreement.

Following the call, the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office issued a statement noting that Trump had conveyed his deep appreciation for Israel’s military achievements and expressed confidence in the durability of the ceasefire. Netanyahu later stated that, in light of his conversation with Trump, Israel decided to hold off on further military action.