Donald Trump would make Canada, Mexico US states given a choice

President-elect Donald Trump said that if countries like Canada or Mexico want to continue enjoying US subsidies then they should become part of the country. He said that the US is subsidising its neighbours Canada and Mexico to the tune of $100 billion and $300 billion.

Trump said his administration would impose hefty tariffs on both Canada and Mexico if they don’t stop the flow of illegal immigrants through their territories.

“We're subsidising Canada to the tune of over USD 100 billion a year. We're subsidising Mexico for almost USD 300 billion. We shouldn't be subsidising. Why are we subsidising these countries? If we're going to subsidise them, let them become a state (of the US),” Trump told NBC News in an interview.

Canadian Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre, responding to Trump's remark about annexing its neighbour, said, "Well, the bottom line is that Justin Trudeau is a weak leader and he gains no respect from countries all around the world. Canada should have a strong, smart leader with the brains and backbone to put our country first." He said that the Conservatives, if they come to power, would remove the crippling taxes and debt that have "weakened the country under Trudeau", unleash the production of its resources, rebuild their military, and secure their borders. He said they will go into negotiations with the US in a position of strength. "Canada will remain independent," he said.

Trump said that the US is not only subsidising Mexico and Canada but many countries all over the world. Trump said he wishes to level the playing field.

The president-elect, responding to observations by some American CEOs that tariffs would cost the US citizens, and increase the cost of common commodities thus putting a strain on common people, said, “They cost Americans nothing. They made a great economy for us.”

Trump said that tariffs solve another problem – wars. “I have stopped wars with tariffs by saying, you guys want to fight, it's great, but both of you are going to pay tariffs to the United States at 100 per cent. They have many purposes (for), tariffs if properly used. I don't say you use them like a madman. I say properly used,” he said.

Tariffs made the country money, he said. When he handed the economy to Biden, the stock market was higher than it was pre-COVID. “Tariffs, if properly used, are a very powerful tool, not only economically, but also for getting other things outside of economics,” he said.

When asked if these tariffs would really be imposed or only be used as a negotiating tactic, Trump said he told Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Mexican president, “If it doesn't stop, I'm going to put tariffs on your country at about 25 per cent”.

