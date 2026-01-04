Business Today
Explained: How Venezuela’s natural resources turn it into a geopolitical prize for US

Beyond politics and personalities, the core driver is Venezuela’s vast concentration of energy, minerals, metals, and freshwater — resources that can reshape global supply chains and power balances if brought under US influence.

Subhankar Paul
  • Updated Jan 4, 2026 3:29 PM IST
Explained: How Venezuela’s natural resources turn it into a geopolitical prize for USWith US capital, technology, and logistics, Venezuelan oil could be rapidly integrated into global supply systems on Washington’s terms.

The recent US operation in Venezuela has pushed the country from a long-running regional crisis into the centre of global strategic calculations. Beyond politics and personalities, the core driver is Venezuela’s vast concentration of energy, minerals, metals, and freshwater — resources that can reshape global supply chains and power balances if brought under US influence. 

This is why Venezuela is increasingly viewed not just as a foreign policy challenge, but as a geopolitical prize. 

1. Oil: Energy scale leverage 

Venezuela holds the largest proven crude oil reserves in the world — more than 300 billion barrels, surpassing Saudi Arabia. 

Why it matters to the US

  • Acts as a pressure valve against OPEC supply manipulation 
  • Enables price stabilisation — or disruption — during global crises 
  • Offers leverage over global inflation via energy markets 
  • Strengthens US control over Western Hemisphere energy flows 

With US capital, technology, and logistics, Venezuelan oil could be rapidly integrated into global supply systems on Washington’s terms. 

2. Natural Gas: Strategic hedge against global volatility 

Venezuela’s 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas give it latent power in a world marked by energy shocks. 

Strategic value post-operation

  • Reduces exposure to EU-Russia gas volatility 
  • Creates future LNG export leverage if infrastructure scales 
  • Strengthens US bargaining power in transatlantic energy diplomacy 

Gas is not just fuel — it is geopolitical insurance. 

3. Iron Ore & Coal: Industrial & military backbone 

Venezuela has billions of tonnes of iron ore and hundreds of millions of tonnes of coal, essential for industrial production. 

Why Washington cares

  • Steel supply underpins military manufacturing 
  • Critical for rail, ports, and logistics infrastructure 
  • Becomes strategic stock in war-preparation cycles 

In geopolitical competition, heavy industry resources function like strategic reserves. 

4. Gold: Strategic collateral in a shifting financial order 

With more than 8,000 tonnes of gold resources, Venezuela holds one of the largest gold endowments in the world. 

Post-operation significance

  • Provides sovereign collateral amid rising debt stress 
  • Gains importance as trust in fiat currencies weakens 
  • Positions the US favorably in a potential commodity-backed financial reset 

Gold is no longer just wealth — it is credibility. 

5. Freshwater: Overlooked strategic asset 

Venezuela controls about 2% of the world’s renewable freshwater, a critical resource in a climate-constrained future. 

Why it matters geopolitically

  • Anchors long-term food and agricultural security 
  • Enables population resilience and internal stability 
  • Enhances soft power through agricultural exports 

Water is emerging as a strategic resource on par with oil. 

6. Strategic minerals: Countering China’s supply chain dominance 

Venezuela has largely untapped deposits of nickel, copper, and phosphates—key inputs for modern technology. 

US strategic upside

  • Supports battery, EV, and semiconductor supply chains 
  • Reduces dependence on China-controlled mineral flows 
  • Secures inputs for defense and advanced manufacturing 

This is the long-game advantage embedded in Venezuela’s soil. 

After the US operation, Venezuela is no longer just a regional flashpoint — it is a strategic node in the global contest over energy, supply chains, and economic power.

Published on: Jan 4, 2026 2:40 PM IST
