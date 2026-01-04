Explained: How Venezuela’s natural resources turn it into a geopolitical prize for US

The recent US operation in Venezuela has pushed the country from a long-running regional crisis into the centre of global strategic calculations. Beyond politics and personalities, the core driver is Venezuela’s vast concentration of energy, minerals, metals, and freshwater — resources that can reshape global supply chains and power balances if brought under US influence.

This is why Venezuela is increasingly viewed not just as a foreign policy challenge, but as a geopolitical prize.

1. Oil: Energy scale leverage

Venezuela holds the largest proven crude oil reserves in the world — more than 300 billion barrels, surpassing Saudi Arabia.

Why it matters to the US:

Acts as a pressure valve against OPEC supply manipulation

Enables price stabilisation — or disruption — during global crises

Offers leverage over global inflation via energy markets

Strengthens US control over Western Hemisphere energy flows

With US capital, technology, and logistics, Venezuelan oil could be rapidly integrated into global supply systems on Washington’s terms.

2. Natural Gas: Strategic hedge against global volatility

Venezuela’s 200 trillion cubic feet of natural gas give it latent power in a world marked by energy shocks.

Strategic value post-operation:

Reduces exposure to EU-Russia gas volatility

Creates future LNG export leverage if infrastructure scales

Strengthens US bargaining power in transatlantic energy diplomacy

Gas is not just fuel — it is geopolitical insurance.

3. Iron Ore & Coal: Industrial & military backbone

Venezuela has billions of tonnes of iron ore and hundreds of millions of tonnes of coal, essential for industrial production.

Why Washington cares:

Steel supply underpins military manufacturing

Critical for rail, ports, and logistics infrastructure

Becomes strategic stock in war-preparation cycles

In geopolitical competition, heavy industry resources function like strategic reserves.

4. Gold: Strategic collateral in a shifting financial order

With more than 8,000 tonnes of gold resources, Venezuela holds one of the largest gold endowments in the world.

Post-operation significance:

Provides sovereign collateral amid rising debt stress

Gains importance as trust in fiat currencies weakens

Positions the US favorably in a potential commodity-backed financial reset

Gold is no longer just wealth — it is credibility.

5. Freshwater: Overlooked strategic asset

Venezuela controls about 2% of the world’s renewable freshwater, a critical resource in a climate-constrained future.

Why it matters geopolitically:

Anchors long-term food and agricultural security

Enables population resilience and internal stability

Enhances soft power through agricultural exports

Water is emerging as a strategic resource on par with oil.

6. Strategic minerals: Countering China’s supply chain dominance

Venezuela has largely untapped deposits of nickel, copper, and phosphates—key inputs for modern technology.

US strategic upside:

Supports battery, EV, and semiconductor supply chains

Reduces dependence on China-controlled mineral flows

Secures inputs for defense and advanced manufacturing

This is the long-game advantage embedded in Venezuela’s soil.

After the US operation, Venezuela is no longer just a regional flashpoint — it is a strategic node in the global contest over energy, supply chains, and economic power.