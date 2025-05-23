Federal court halts Trump admin's bid to bar foreign students at Harvard

A federal judge on Friday temporarily halted the Trump administration’s attempt to strip Harvard University of its ability to admit international students.

In a ruling issued Friday, a judge granted a temporary restraining order that blocks the government from revoking Harvard’s certification under the Student and Exchange Visitor Program, news agency AP reported. The program is a key designation that allows foreign students to study in the US on academic visas.

The decision came hours after Harvard filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Massachusetts, arguing that the administration’s move was an act of political retaliation and violated constitutional protections.

In its complaint, Harvard described the action as a breach of the First Amendment, stating it would inflict “immediate and devastating” consequences on the university and over 7,000 international students whose legal status hinges on the program.

"With the stroke of a pen, the government has sought to erase a quarter of Harvard's student body, international students who contribute significantly to the University and its mission," Harvard argued in the lawsuit.

"We condemn this unlawful and unwarranted action," Harvard President Alan Garber said in a letter.

The Trump administration has said that Harvard University failed to adequately address antisemitism and make necessary changes to its hiring and admissions procedures.

This year, approximately 6,800 international students account for over 27% of Harvard's total enrolment.

White House deputy press secretary Abigail Jackson said: "If only Harvard cared this much about ending the scourge of anti-American, anti-Semitic, pro-terrorist agitators on their campus they wouldn't be in this situation to begin with.

"Harvard should spend their time and resources on creating a safe campus environment instead of filing frivolous lawsuits," Jackson said in a statement.

Harvard heavily depends on the financial contributions from international students, who make up nearly one-third of the student population. Unlike domestic students who can access aid such as scholarships and loans, many international students pay full tuition.

For instance, a year's tuition at Harvard Law School amounts to $80,760. When factoring in housing, food, insurance, and other expenses, students can expect to spend around $120,000 for the academic year.

The Trump administration has targeted Harvard and other prestigious universities, claiming they need to crack down on pro-Palestinian activists and alleging discrimination against conservative viewpoints. Investigations have been launched into numerous universities nationwide, with concessions obtained from institutions like Columbia University in New York.