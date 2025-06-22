Fordow, Natanz, Isfahan: All about the 3 nuclear sites America hit and what is its problem with Iran

America’s strike on Iran’s three most critical nuclear sites — Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan — marks a major escalation in the long-running confrontation over Tehran’s atomic ambitions, signaling the collapse of diplomacy and the return of military force to the forefront.

The Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant, buried deep in the mountains near Qom, took the heaviest damage. Built to withstand airstrikes and long known to U.S. and Israeli intelligence, Fordow was enriching uranium to near weapons-grade levels—up to 83.7%.

Advertisement

Related Articles

The site’s expansion in 2024, including new centrifuges and increased enrichment capacity, drew sharp international alarm. The U.S. strike reportedly deployed a full payload, underscoring the site’s strategic priority.

Further south, the Natanz facility—Iran’s largest and most sophisticated enrichment complex—was also targeted. Natanz houses thousands of advanced centrifuges, some enriching uranium up to 60%. It has long been a focal point of Iran’s nuclear efforts and a repeated target of sabotage. In recent years, Iran began constructing deeper underground infrastructure, making it harder to destroy by conventional means.

The third site, Isfahan, contains a uranium conversion facility critical for producing feedstock for enrichment. While not as fortified, its strategic value lies in its role in transforming raw uranium into usable material. Recent IAEA inspections confirmed the presence of highly enriched uranium at Isfahan—further evidence of Iran’s advancing program.

Advertisement

What is America's problem with Iran?

Iran’s nuclear program poses a direct threat to U.S. and allied security by pushing Tehran closer to nuclear weapons capability. Enrichment activities at heavily fortified sites like Fordow and Natanz have drastically reduced Iran’s “breakout time”—the window needed to build a bomb if it chooses—to just a few months, according to U.S. intelligence.

A nuclear-armed Iran would, according to them, destabilize the Middle East, endangering key American allies such as Israel and Gulf Arab states. Israel has labeled Iran’s ambitions a “historic mistake” and a grave existential threat. The broader fear is that Iran’s success could spark a regional arms race, with countries like Saudi Arabia and Turkey seeking their own nuclear programs—shattering decades of non-proliferation efforts.

Advertisement

Beyond the nuclear issue itself, a weapons-capable Iran would empower a regime openly hostile to the U.S. and its interests. Tehran has long backed militant proxies, targeted American personnel, and fueled conflicts across the region. Critics argue that past diplomatic deals, like the 2015 JCPOA, handed Iran sanctions relief that it used to bankroll terrorism and proxy wars. With trust eroded by years of alleged deception—including secretly preserving nuclear weapons plans while denying military intent—U.S. officials see Iran not just as a nuclear risk, but as a strategic threat that diplomacy alone may no longer contain.

These strikes represent a dramatic shift in U.S. policy and carry profound risks. For President Trump, who ordered the attack, the dilemma is acute: escalate further and risk regional war, or pull back and face charges of indecision.

Either path runs counter to his past promises to avoid new Middle East entanglements.

Strategically, the strikes do not eliminate Iran’s nuclear capability—its scientific knowledge and technical expertise remain intact. Instead, they likely harden Tehran’s resolve, reduce transparency, and risk pushing its program even deeper underground.

Diplomatically, any hope of talks is now suspended. Iran has flatly rejected U.S. demands for zero enrichment, and after this assault, trust is effectively dead.