Gene Hackman, wife Betsy Arakawa, dog found dead at New Mexico home: Reports

Two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman, aged 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, have been found dead in their home in New Mexico. Santa Fe County Sheriff, Adan Mendoza, stated that the couple, along with their dog, had died, and there was no immediate indication of foul play. The local police have not yet provided further comments on the situation, news agency Reuters reported.

Related Articles

Hackman, renowned for his intense performances, won Academy Awards for his roles in the 1971 film The French Connection and the 1992 western Unforgiven. The actor's career spanned over six decades, including appearances in more than 80 films, as well as various roles on television and in theatre.

Hackman's most popular role was Lex Luthor in Superman (1978) and its sequel Superman II (1980).

He was also known for his performances in The Poseidon Adventure (1972), Scarecrow (1973), The Conversation (1974), A Bridge Too Far (1977), Under Fire (1983), Power (1986), Loose Cannons (1990), The Firm (1993), The Quick and the Dead (1995), The Birdcage (1996), Enemy of the State (1998), Behind Enemy Lines (2001), and Runaway Jury (2003).

He retired from acting after his role in the 2004 film Welcome to Mooseport. His contributions to cinema have been widely celebrated, with these iconic roles marking significant highlights of his career.

Living in a home outside Santa Fe, Hackman maintained a private life away from the spotlight in his later years. He married Betsy Arakawa, a pianist, in 1991.

The actor first married Faye Maltese and the couple had 3 children -- Christopher Allen, Elizabeth Jean and Leslie Anne Hackman. The couple ended their marriage after 3 decades in 1986. Hackman did not have any kids with Betsy Arakawa.

Throughout his career, Hackman was known not only for his versatility as an actor but also for his dedication to his craft. Before his acting career, he served as a Marine, an experience that may have contributed to his disciplined approach to acting.