After Chhaava's Hindi version crosses ₹500 crore globally, Telugu version of Vicky Kaushal's film to hit theatres on March 7

Vicky Kaushal's period drama 'Chhaava' is set for a Telugu release on 7 March, following its remarkable success in Hindi-speaking areas. The decision was made "on popular demand" from fans, announced by the production company Maddock on social media, promising the "biggest spectacle" in Telugu.

The Telugu release is supported by Geetha Arts Distributions, enhancing its potential reach.

Having amassed over ₹500 crore worldwide, the film, directed by Laxman Utekar, stands as the second-highest-grossing period epic in Hindi cinema, right behind Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Padmaavat. In India, Chhaava is on the verge of crossing the ₹400 crore mark shortly.

Back home, it recorded an opening day collection of ₹31 crore, with the first week totalling ₹219.25 crore.

Chhaava further made ₹23.5 crore on its second Friday, ₹44 crore on its second Saturday, ₹40 crore on its second Sunday, ₹18 crore on its second Monday, ₹18.5 crore on its second Tuesday, and around ₹21.75 crore on its second Wednesday.

With this, its total India box office earnings stacked up at ₹385 crore on its 13th day at the ticket counters, as per film trade portal Sacnilk.

Since its release on 14 February, Chhaava has found great resonance in Maharashtra, a region where Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj is a highly respected figure. The film, inspired by the Marathi novel by Shivaji Sawant, portrays the life of the Hindu king and has also attracted significant audiences in Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Chhaava has emerged as the first Indian film of 2025 to surpass the ₹500 crore milestone in worldwide gross collections, achieving this feat within 12 days. It has surpassed Vicky Kaushal's previous highest-grossing film, Uri: The Surgical Strike, which earned ₹342 crore.

The film's cast, including Rashmika Mandanna and Akshaye Khanna, has contributed to its broad appeal.