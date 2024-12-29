‘Have always supported visas’: Donald Trump sides with Elon Musk on H-1B visa debate

President-elect Donald Trump expressed his support for immigration visas aimed at highly skilled workers, aligning himself with Elon Musk in the ongoing debate over the issue.

“I’ve always supported visas. That’s why we have them,” Trump told The New York Post, referring to the H-1B visa program, which allows companies to hire foreign workers for specialized roles.

The debate surrounding H-1B visas is heating up in the US, with India playing a central role in the discussion. Billionaires Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, both vocal proponents of attracting global talent, are advocating for expanding skilled immigration, a stance that has upset many of Trump’s most loyal supporters.

“I have many H-1B visas at my properties. I’ve been a believer in the program. I’ve used it numerous times. It’s a great program,” Trump said, despite having previously restricted access to foreign worker visas during his first term and expressing criticism of the program in the past.

Trump's loyal MAGA followers are urging him to stay true to his promise of prioritising American workers and tightening immigration restrictions.

Trump’s remarks came just one day after Musk vowed to go to “war” on the issue, telling one opponent to “go f--k yourself” in response to criticism. Musk, along with other critics like Laura Loomer and Ann Coulter, has faced backlash from MAGA supporters, who argue that the H-1B program has been abused and needs significant cuts.

Both Musk and Ramaswamy contend that America’s tech industry relies heavily on engineers and professionals from countries like India. “If you want your team to win the championship, you need to recruit top talent wherever they may be,” Musk posted on X, pointing to a “permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent” in Silicon Valley.

Ramaswamy, drawing from his Indian immigrant background, echoed Musk’s perspective, stating, “A culture that celebrates mediocrity over excellence... will not produce the best engineers.”

The debate gained additional momentum after the appointment of Sriram Krishnan, an Indian-origin venture capitalist, to lead AI policy in Trump’s administration. Krishnan’s advocacy for easing green card restrictions for skilled workers has sparked controversy, with critics accusing him of pushing an “India First” agenda.

More than 70% of H-1B visa holders hail from India, underscoring the critical role Indian professionals play in powering America’s tech economy. Yet, this reliance has triggered backlash from Trump’s populist base. Far-right commentator Laura Loomer labelled the push for skilled immigration as “not America First,” while accusing Musk and Ramaswamy of prioritising foreign workers over American jobs.

For India, this debate not only highlights the importance of its skilled workforce on a global scale but also raises questions about how future US immigration policies will shape opportunities for Indian professionals.