'There is a permanent shortage...': Elon Musk challenges claims of foreign talent displacing US tech workers

Elon Musk has sparked conversation around the perennial debate on foreign-born workers in the US tech industry, responding to claims that they might be taking jobs from native-born Americans. The discussion was initiated by Amjad Masad, CEO of Replit, an online platform for coding, who questioned the validity of such allegations.

Masad posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Genuinely curious: Are there actual instances where qualified native-born Americans couldn’t get jobs in tech because foreigners took all of them? I’d be surprised if it’s true because at any given point there are hundreds of thousands of unfilled jobs in tech.”

Responding to Masad, Musk dismissed the notion of job displacement by foreign talent, highlighting the chronic scarcity of skilled engineers in Silicon Valley. “There is a permanent shortage of excellent engineering talent. It is the fundamental limiting factor in Silicon Valley,” he wrote.

Musk’s remarks align with ongoing discussions in the tech industry about the need for diverse talent pools to address a growing demand for skilled professionals in areas like artificial intelligence, software engineering, and data science.

The conversation gains significance amidst controversy over the appointment of Indian-American businessman Sriram Krishnan as a senior policy advisor on artificial intelligence in the incoming administration of President-elect Donald Trump.

While some hail Krishnan’s appointment as a step forward for AI policy, others argue that foreign workers, particularly those on H-1B visas, are being hired at lower wages, allegedly displacing American talent.

Musk rejected this perspective, labelling it as a “fixed pie” fallacy. “There is essentially infinite potential for job and company creation. Think of all the things that didn’t exist 20 or 30 years ago!” he said, urging a focus on innovation and growth rather than competition for existing roles.