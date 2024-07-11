Hollywood actor George Clooney says Democrats won't win presidency with Joe Biden

George Clooney, a well-known Hollywood actor and a major fundraiser for President Joe Biden, has called for a new Democratic presidential candidate, asserting that with Biden as the nominee, victory in the November elections is unattainable for the party.

"It was stated that victory cannot be secured in November with this president. Risks to the House and Senate were noted as well. This view was shared by many senators, congress members, and governors privately, regardless of their public statements," The New York Times reported.

"A difference in the president's demeanor compared to past years was noticed," Clooney noted about a recent fundraiser.

"It was remarked that the Joe Biden seen three weeks ago was not the same as the Biden of 2010 or even 2020. Fatigue or being under the weather were possibilities," Clooney said.

"It was stated that party leaders must stop insisting that 51 million people did not see what was witnessed," he added.

Expressing his personal admiration for Biden, Clooney emphasised the need for action, urging top Democrats to request the president voluntarily step down, particularly in light of concerning revelations about the Republican nominee's legal issues.

"Democrats possess a vibrant pool of potential leaders. We don't anoint figures or succumb to personality cults; we elect a President. I can envision multiple strong Democratic contenders stepping forward to articulate why they're best suited to lead and confront the troubling trends we're witnessing," Clooney concluded.