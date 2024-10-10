Hurricane Milton strikes US' Florida, causing widespread damage, power outages

Hurricane Milton made landfall along the US West Coast on Thursday, unleashing severe weather that has resulted in significant destruction and extensive power outages across the state.

While the Tampa Bay Metropolitan area escaped the flooding experts had initially forecasted, more than 3 million customers found themselves without electricity as the Category 3 storm lashed the region with winds reaching 205 kilometres per hour (127 miles per hour).

The storm, which arrived on Wednesday night, generated tornadoes that wreaked havoc, damaging numerous homes and infrastructure. Reports indicate that at least 19 tornadoes were spawned by the hurricane, impacting various counties and affecting over 125 homes.

Tampa Mayor Jane Castor reassured residents that water levels in the city remained stable, significantly lower than during the recent Hurricane Helene. Governor Ron DeSantis expressed relief that the predicted dire consequences for the Tampa Bay area did not materialize. "This was not the worst-case scenario," he stated during a Thursday press briefing. However, he acknowledged that Sarasota County experienced the harshest storm surge, estimated at 8 to 10 feet.

Reports surfaced of four fatalities resulting from the storm that toppled a retirement community home in St. Lucie County. As the storm moved away from Florida’s Atlantic coast on Thursday morning, it raised concerns for communities along the eastern shoreline.

In St. Petersburg, residents faced additional challenges as a water main break forced the city to suspend water service, prompting Mayor Ken Welch to warn of prolonged power outages and potential sewer system failures. By dawn, officials were still issuing warnings about potential hazards posed by downed power lines and flooding, urging residents in affected counties such as Hillsborough and Sarasota to remain indoors.

Despite the chaos, some key infrastructure showed resilience. Tampa International Airport reported only "minimal damage" and plans to reopen by Friday, while ocean ports are also expected to resume normal operations swiftly.

In the aftermath of the storm, Feeding America announced a substantial $5 million donation from pop star Taylor Swift dedicated to relief efforts for Hurricanes Helene and Milton. Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America, expressed gratitude for Swift's contribution, emphasizing its importance in providing food, clean water, and supplies to impacted communities.

Significant damage was reported in the west-central region of Florida, particularly in Plant City, where City Manager Bill McDaniel described unprecedented flooding levels. “It’s absolutely staggering,” he said, adding that emergency services had performed multiple rescues from inundated structures.