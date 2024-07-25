‘I revere this office, but love my country more’: Joe Biden passes the torch to the new generation

US Elections 2024: US President Joe Biden, made his first address to the nation on Wednesday after pulling out from the presidential race. He said that he wants to pass on the torch to the new generation. Biden says that his record as a president merited a second term at the Oval Office but it is now more important to protect American democracy as well as unite his party.

“I have decided the best way forward is to pass the torch to a new generation. That is the best way to unite our nation," the US President said, adding that the decision to withdraw from the race was to defend democracy.

"I revere this office, but I love my country more. It's been the honour of my life to serve as your President. But in the defence of democracy, which is at stake, it's more important than any title," he said.

Biden said that it has become clearer to him that it is important to unite his party at this crucial endeavour. This comes as many Democratic Party leaders voiced their concern as Biden being the party’s candidate for the presidential race. Former President Barack Obama reportedly believed that the path to winning for Biden was “greatly diminished”, while Speaker Nancy Pelosi also pressed for his exit.

“I believe my record as president, my leadership in the world, and my vision for America's future all merited a second term, but nothing, nothing can come in the way of saving our democracy,” said Biden who faced immediate calls to step aside after his rocky performance in the debate against Donald Trump. There have been concerns and questions were also raised about Biden’s mental acuity and his advanced age. The White House denied that Biden has any cognitive issues despite multiple verbal slip-ups.

"I draw strength and I find joy in working for the American people. But this sacred task, perfecting our union, it's not about me. It's about you, your families, your futures. It's about we, the people... I believe America is at an inflexion," he continued.

He rallied behind his Vice President and now the party’s candidate for the presidential race, Kamala Harris. He called her experienced, tough and capable. “She's been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country. Now the choice is up to you, the American people," he said.

Biden further stated: "There is a time and a place for long years of experience in public life, but there's also a time and a place for new voices.”

The decisions taken now will determine the fate of the US and the world for decades to come, he said. “Americans are going to have to choose moving forward or backward, between hope and hate, between unity and division. We have to decide: Do we still believe in honesty, decency, respect, freedom, justice and democracy,” said Biden, without naming Donald Trump, who he had earlier referred to as a threat to democracy.

Biden is the first incumbent president not to seek reelection since 1968 when Lyndon Johnson, under fire for his handling of the Vietnam War, abruptly pulled out of the campaign. Biden invoked previous presidents including Thomas Jefferson, George Washington, and Abraham Lincoln. The US President will leave office in six months, capping a half century in public office.

(With Reuters inputs)