'Just askin' ': Donald Trump wants Republican Party to be reimbursed for fighting 'Crooked Joe Biden'

Donald Trump on Tuesday sought reimbursements for the Republican Party for the loads of money and resources spent on fighting against Joe Biden. He also said that Biden quit the presidential race after having a "terrible debate," while adding now they will have to start again.

He also accused Biden, the latter's personal doctors and 'Fake News Media' of indulging in a 'fraud' over the President's health. On Sunday, Biden dropped out of the upcoming presidential elections in the US. He endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic Party's new nominee for US President.

The announcement came after Joe Biden was faced with massive pressure from within the Democratic Party to quit the contest following his disastrous performance in the debate against Trump. There were also concerns about Biden's health and mental agility.

Donald Trump's full post on Truth Social

So, we are forced to spend time and money on fighting Crooked Joe Biden, he polls badly after having a terrible debate, and quits the race. Now we have to start all over again. Shouldn't the Republican Party be reimbursed for fraud in that everybody around Joe, including his doctors and the Fake News Media, knew he was not capable of running for, or being, President? Just askin'?

Kamala Harris' election campaign

While Trump sought reimbursements for contesting against Biden, Kamala Harris started her presidential campaign with a personal attack against her opponent. She vowed to win despite the "rollercoaster" of Biden's exit.

Earlier, Trump told CNN that Harris would be easier to defeat compared to Biden. Attacking Trump, Harris said in her past role as California's chief prosecutor, she "took on perpetrators of all kinds."

"Perpetrators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type," she said.

Kamala Harris has received support of enough Democratic party members to likely become the nominee against Donald Trump in the US elections. By Monday night, Harris got the support of around 2,471 delegates, more than the 1,976 she needs for a first-ballot victory, according to an Associated Press tally.

Moreover, after Biden's endorsement, her campaign saw record-breaking fundraising at $81 billion within 24 hours, driven by contributions from over 888,000 donors.