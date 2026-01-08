‘If this continues…’: Ex-envoy says Trump’s insults to their ‘most loyal allies’ is not helping the US

If US President Donald Trump continues to antagonise Washington’s allies then they will have no friends left in the world, said former US Ambassador to Russia and Political Science professor, Michael McFaul. This comes after Trump lashed out at NATO and said the alliance would never have been there for the US if they really needed them.

McFaul pointed out that NATO indeed was there for Washington – when 9/11 attacks happened. All NATO allies rallied behind the US and took on its adversaries as their own.

“NATO was there for us when we needed them! After we were attacked on 9/11/2001, NATO allies went to war with us in Afghanistan, even though they were not attacked. Their soldiers died next to our soldiers. Trump’s insults to our most loyal allies in Europe serves no US national interest. He is doing deep damage to our reputation. If this continues, we will have no allies or friends in the world,” said McFaul, who reiterated his earlier warning that things would not go well for Americans if Trump continued on this route.

In a rant on Truth Social, Trump told “big NATO fans” that the alliance was at 2 per cent GDP and were not paying their bills till he came along. “The USA was, foolishly, paying for them! I, respectfully, got them to 5% GDP, AND THEY PAY, immediately. Everyone said that couldn't be done, but it could, because, beyond all else, they are all my friends,” he said.

Trumps insults to our most loyal allies in Europe serves no US national… https://t.co/fT7TIELHsN — Michael McFaul (@McFaul) January 7, 2026

Trump added that without his involvement Russia would have taken over all of Ukraine, and that he ended eight wars but still NATO member Norway “foolishly chose not to” give him the Nobel Peace Prize. He said Russia and China have zero fear of NATO, and that everyone is “lucky” he built the US military in the first term itself.

“We will always be there for NATO, even if they won't be there for us. The only Nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the DJT REBUILT USA,” said Trump.

Meanwhile, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said there was no doubt about the fact that NATO members remained united and the alliance would remain as it is. "I have not the slightest doubt that we stand together in the closest possible unity and that this alliance will remain exactly what it has always been: the most successful defence alliance in the world," he added.

Trump's assertions of annexation of Greenland have raised tensions with NATO allies. Greenland, due to its connection, is considered a part of NATO.