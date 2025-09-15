'Illegal immigrant criminals': Trump blames 'incompetent' Biden for Chandra Nagamallaiah's murder

US President Donald Trump blamed “Biden’s border failure” after an Indian-American man was beheaded in Dallas by a Cuban illegal immigrant with a violent criminal record.

Chandra Mouli Nagamallaiah, 50, was killed with a machete on September 10 at the motel he managed in Dallas, reportedly in front of his wife and son. The accused, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, was a Cuban national who had previously been arrested for child sex abuse, grand theft auto, and false imprisonment.

“This monster never should’ve been in our country,” Trump posted, calling the murder “brutal” and slamming Biden as “incompetent.” Trump claimed the suspect was released into the U.S. because Cuba refused to take him back.

“Rest assured, the time for being soft on illegal immigrant criminals is OVER under my watch,” Trump declared.

Mouli, originally from Dharmavaram, Andhra Pradesh, moved to the U.S. in 2018 after running small businesses in Bengaluru. Friends remembered him as humble and hardworking. He had plans to expand his hospitality business in Texas with his family.

Police say the attack followed an argument over translating a washing machine repair. After the killing, the suspect allegedly dumped Mouli’s head in a trash bin. He is now charged with capital murder.

A GoFundMe for Mouli’s funeral and his son’s education has raised over $85,000 in two days.