'India very hard place to do business...': Donald Trump takes a jab as trade talks heat up

Shortly after introducing sweeping reciprocal tariffs targeting nations imposing tariffs on US goods, President Donald Trump escalated the trade rhetoric by placing India "right at the top of the pack."



His remarks came just hours before a crucial bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where the leaders were set to discuss the full spectrum of India-US ties, with tariffs expected to dominate the agenda.

Related Articles

"Allies are often worse than enemies," Trump declared in the Oval Office, where he outlined his vision of imposing tit-for-tat tariffs. He specifically criticized India’s high tariff regime, calling out the challenges faced by American businesses.



"Harley Davidson couldn't sell their motorbikes in India because the tariff was so high," Trump noted, recalling how the iconic American company was compelled to establish a factory in India to bypass the prohibitive duties.

Trump extended this tariff strategy to a broader ambition of reshaping trade dynamics. "They can build a factory here, a plant or whatever it may be," he said, adding that industries ranging from automobiles to semiconductors would benefit from setting up operations in the US. He has consistently tied such policies to his "make America great again" mantra.

In an interesting twist earlier in the day, tech billionaire Elon Musk, known for his ventures Tesla and SpaceX, met with Prime Minister Modi. Musk’s longstanding interest in India was a topic of speculation, though Trump remarked that India’s tariff structure might pose hurdles. "I assume he wants to do business in India, but it’s a very hard place to do business in because of the tariffs," Trump said.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, India made a significant move to ease import duties on high-end goods such as motorcycles, cars, and smartphone components. This step, presented in the Union Budget, benefits American firms like Harley-Davidson, Tesla, and Apple. However, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman clarified the decision’s intent, stating it was aimed at bolstering India’s manufacturing sector rather than responding to external pressures.

Economists warn that reciprocal tariffs could have far-reaching implications. Bloomberg highlighted India and Thailand as nations most vulnerable to Trump’s proposed measures, given their relatively higher tariffs on US imports. Analysts argue that the US’s country-specific approach could lead to retaliatory actions, destabilizing global markets and reshaping trade relations.

As the leaders prepared for their high-stakes talks, it became clear that the tariffs’ ripple effects would extend beyond bilateral trade, potentially influencing global economic dynamics.